Rick Windham: Should Nebraska require the use of slug guns?

I’m finishing up my deer camp. Good luck to all the firearms hunters out there.

You don’t often hear about anyone talking about using slug guns for deer hunting in Nebraska, but I got to thinking about this topic while watching for deer the last few days. I think there may be some practical applications for slug guns in the Cornhusker state.

Slugs are a single projectile, a big piece of lead that is fired from a shotgun. Nebraska hunting regulations allow slugs of 20 gauge or larger to be used. In the past, slugs were not known for their accuracy, but that’s all changed.

You hear about special hunts that the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission occasionally has in parks that have too many deer. Mahoney State Park, Platte River State Park and Indian Cave State Park are ones that immediately come to mind.

I see news releases on the need for special hunts in municipals parklands all the time around the country, even on airport grounds. There is a need for limited range hunting in controlled environments.

In Nebraska, places like Fontenelle Forest near Bellevue need to cull excess deer occasionally. I was also asked one time if I could bring a slug gun and hunt elk on the city golf course in Estes Park, Colorado.

It was the breeding season and bull elk were threatening golfers in their carts.

Ammo manufacturers have spent a great deal of time and effort to re-engineered slugs in the last decade. It is not uncommon to see 6-inch groups fired at 100 yards.

Some of the new sabot slugs, fired out of a rifled shotgun barrels are even more accurate and can push the hunting envelope out to 200 yards or more.

We are a rifle state! Deer hunting in Nebraska, especially in the wide open spaces we know out here, has traditionally been done with rifles. There are states where you can only hunt deer with a shotgun.

I do believe there are places in Nebraska where slug hunting makes a lot of sense. Slug guns have much less range than rifle bullets and they bleed off energy rapidly due to being such a big piece of metal pushing through the air. These are two advantages of using slugs in restricted size areas.

I traveled to Kearney on the last day of the firearms deer season some years back. There are several wildlife management areas that border Interstate 80 along the route, and I was surprised at the number of “orange flashes” I counted as I drove by. Each one of the flashes of orange I saw was a hunter with a rifle and that they were well within range of I-80.

All it would take would be one careless shot and we could end up with a hunting accident and multiple-car pileup scenario. From a safety standpoint, slug guns would be a good fit for these areas due to their reduced range.

Several years ago I invited some friends to join me and try slug guns during a late antlerless season. A couple weeks before the season began we got together so everyone could familiarize themselves with shooting slugs.

Those who participated were amazed at how accurate a modern shotgun can fire a slug. At 25 to 35 yards a smoothbore shotgun with modern slugs can make the holes in the target touch one another. Slug guns are perfect for river bottom hunting environments.

I’ve tested a lot of different slugs and favor the Federal TruBall rifled slug. The slug has a hard plastic ball at the base of the slug and a flight wad behind that which stabilizes the slug in flight. It has proved to be a very accurate shell in my tests and one I’d recommend it to anyone who wants to hunt with a smoothbore.

I have an Harrington & Richardson single shot breech loading 12-gauge slug gun. The barrel on this gun is fully rifled. Firing a slug wrapped in a plastic sabot, I can make three shot groups at 50 yards that look like a Mickey Mouse silhouette.

I sent one of my targets to Robin Sharpless, who was then the vice president of marketing and sales for H&R. That target and a picture of my slug gun were used in ads for the company for a couple years.

I became so intrigued with slug guns and their accuracy that I have since acquired another H&R single-shot rifled slug gun in 20-gauge, a Mossberg 20-gauge rifled barrel pump gun and an Ithaca Model 37 “Deer Slayer” model in 12-gauge.

I think I’m ready to hunt in any special season and in states like Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, Ohio and Illinois that require slug guns for deer hunting.

When it came time to actually hunt, I climbed into my tree stand on the Platte River in eastern Lincoln County at about 3:35 p.m. The first doe appeared at 4:15 p.m., but disappeared into the cedars before she got close enough for a shot. A nice 4-by-4 buck appeared a moment later and stood broadside out in front of me, at 35 to 45 yards, for perhaps 15 minutes. How do bucks know when they are protected by specific anterless season dates?

I had plenty of time to study him through my binoculars. He was a younger buck, probably 2½ years old. His rack was a bit wider as his ears, or about 15 to 16 inches wide and about 10 inches tall.

Using some of the field measurement techniques I learned from Eugene Fuchs, a Texas deer biologist who has done years of research in this field, I guessed that he was about a 130-plus class buck. If I could have legally pulled the trigger, I would have.

That wouldn’t be a bad trophy for a slug gun hunt.

The buck eventually drifted into the cedars and a group of does filtered through the trees and shadows to the north of me.

I watched them and tried to anticipate where they would pop out of the trees and into the open. My chance came just moments later when a big doe walked out of the tangle of timber and vines about 20 yards from my stand, and headed my way.

My shot was going to be about 50 feet and at a 30 degree down angle. I centered the cross hairs of my scope high and just behind her left shoulder and squeezed the trigger.

She was down and done before I could recover from the recoil and see where she went. That is another advantage of slug gun hunting. The shock of such a big bullet will often provide an instant kill and drop a deer in its tracks.

Slug gunning is a unique way to hunt in Nebraska, and it is very, very effective.

Have a great week outdoors!