I spent last week in a turkey camp in rural Red Willow County.

With me on the trip was Scott Einsmann with Outdoor Life, Joe Ferronato with Petersen’s Hunting, Nathan Borowski a manufacturer’s representative with Backbone Media which has accounts with Maven Optics, Moultrie Mobile trail cameras, Sawyer Products and White Duck Outdoors.

Will Folsom, also a manufacturer’s representative with Swanson Russell for onX Hunt (a GPS land map application) and Primos Hunting, joined us in camp.

Joe Arterburn, of Arterburn Outdoors, was the camp boss and I was along to help with camp cooking and sundry chores. It was a good group.

We got the camp set up and began scouting. Borowski and Arterburn checked on trail cameras we’d set out a week before. I stayed in camp and got things ready for dinner and waited for other folks to arrive.

When Borowski and Arterburn got back we looked at pictures and figured out a game plan for that evening. Einsmann, Ferronato and Folsom all made it to camp and got their gear stowed away. Everyone went out to hunt the rest of the day.

As the sun dropped in the western sky I heard turkeys gobbling all around the camp.

The next couple of days was spent spotting and stalking turkeys. A couple of toms were spotted on ground we did not have permission to hunt.

Many attempts to call the birds were made but no one got a shot. In one case, the hunters called but the tom was led in another direction by a couple of hens. We ate dinner while listening to gobblers calling and settling into their roosts for the night.

The next morning the hunters left camp with a strategy of separating the toms from the hens. Maybe the toms would be more likely to come to a call.

Toward the end of the day, Borowski and Ferronato watched a trophy tom work his way into an open field on private land and start strutting for several hens.

“We admired that gobbler through our binoculars and discussed how we’d be heroes if we showed up at camp with a tom like that,” Borowski said. “Ferronato checked onX to see if the birds were near any ground we had permission to hunt. That’s when things got exciting. The birds did seem to be slowly heading in the right direction to roost for the night.

“About an hour of shooting time was left so we bee-lined it through a couple of drainages and worked our way up a ridge to locate the birds. We found them several hundred yards across the property line and unlikely to reach a spot we could hunt during legal hunting hours,” Borowski added. “We decided it was time to get aggressive and, after ensuring to the best of our ability that no other hunters were nearby, I pulled out a real turkey fan mounted on a handle and hoped the dominant tom would think a challenger had entered his arena.

“It didn’t take long for the tom to notice the fan and decide he needed to chase this unknown foe out of his territory. Four birds started working our way as the tom led the charge. At this point, we settled in about 50 yards from the top of the hill and waited for the birds to come. The downside of our setup was that we had to temporarily lose sight of the birds,” Borowski said.

“We were running out of hunting time. I crawled up to the crest of the hill behind the turkey fan to see if the tom was still coming. I spotted a strutting tom working our way at a casual pace. I flashed the fan to taunt the tom a bit more and dropped back down the hill to relocate the other birds. Ferronato crawled to my position to make a plan.

“I was looking back over my shoulder and telling Ferronato that three birds went into this drainage and I was trying to get eyes on them,” Borowski told me later. “The tom was still coming but I didn’t know where he was for sure,” Borowski said.

Ferronato listened intently to what Borowski was saying and then his eyes went wide. “He’s right there!” Ferronato whispered emphatically.

“I turned to see a cherry red face, a swinging beard and a large black mass approaching me very quickly. The tom was less than 10 feet away,” Borowski said. “I almost panicked and I tried to get Ferronato to understand that I wanted him to take the shot. The gobbler was in full strut and looking to deliver a beating to what he thought was a challenger.

“I dropped the fan from my left hand and reached for my shotgun. I rose up on my knees and had barely shouldered the gun when my first shot rang out. The bird seemed frightened but I could tell that I had not delivered a lethal shot so I fired again before rising to my feet and watching the bird run away, over a rise, and out of sight.

“I panicked. I panicked big time.” Borowski stuttered as I turned to tell Ferronato what happened.

“I bet so, man!” Ferronato responded. “He was jumping up to spur you, he was in the air, when you finally shot at him and he was too close to you for me to do anything about it. I thought he was going to whoop you,” Ferronato explained with a big smile that seemed to be a mixture of excitement and shock.

The pair looked for the tom and it didn’t take long to find him. He was down about 50 yards away. Borowski’s two shots had done the job. It was a big tom and it had three beards, the longest of which was 9½ inches long. The tom also had spurs over one inch long. As Ferronato had thought, this tom could have put a whooping on Borowski!

The first bird for the camp was down. Another day passed and then Ferronato shot his gobbler, but that’s another story.

Junior high shooters

Last Thursday, 947 junior high shooters competed in the Cornhusker Trap Shoot at Doniphan, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission who hosts the event. The number of shooters tied with 2015 for the highest single-season junior total in event history.

The team from Hershey did very well in the competition, placing fourth overall with a score of 429/500. Team members were:

Nathan Frame, 95.

Braiding Boggs, 89.

Buck Rawles, 85.

Coy Corfield, 84.

Brock Boggs, 76.

Congratulations to these young shooters!