Ricketts: A vision for Nebraska’s veterans

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs creates a theme for Veterans Day each year. For 2020, the theme is “Vision: Veterans in Focus.” It’s a reminder to remember the years of service and sacrifice our nation’s veterans have given throughout our country’s history. It’s also a call to look toward the future of supporting and showing gratitude to those who serve.

As Americans, the peace and prosperity we enjoy wouldn’t be possible without our veterans. Time and again throughout our republic’s history, brave men and women have ventured into harm’s way to protect the freedoms we hold dear. Through many wars and national challenges, Nebraska has always given strong support to our troops and shown exceptional care to veterans.

This year marked the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. The war required the entire nation to pull together, not just in the fight overseas, but also to perform the work that had to be done back home. Nebraskans stepped up to meet the challenge. The U.S. military built four defense factories in Nebraska where civilians produced the ordnance and other supplies our troops needed. With much of the male labor force away in Europe and the Pacific, women in Nebraska led the charge to run the factories and keep the economy moving forward.