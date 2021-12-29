Ricketts: Amid floods, fires and pandemic, Guard members play vital roles

Additionally, airmen and soldiers supported the Food Bank of Lincoln and Food Bank for the Heartland to distribute food to pantries throughout the state. Over two months in the spring of 2020, Guard members helped package and deliver over 400,000 pounds of produce and packaged food. This work helped families around the state put food on the table during the peak disruption period of the pandemic.

The Guard plays a leading role in the state’s firefighting efforts as well. In November, I called on the National Guard to help contain the Buffalo Creek wildfire in Banner and Scotts Bluff counties. The Guard flew two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters to the blaze and dropped more than 100,000 gallons of water on the hottest spots of the fire. Their aerial firefighting capabilities played a big role in our success putting a stop to the fire before it harmed anyone. This wasn’t the only wildfire the Guard helped fight in 2021 either. Helicopter crews provided aerial assistance to combat wildfires in Holt County in June, the Hackberry wildfire near Harrison in August, and September fires south of Crawford and west of Scottsbluff.