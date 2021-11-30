Ricketts: Educational excellence, not ideology

Nebraska strives to be a place where people are treated fairly, and we recognize we always need to be open to doing better. We must address specific acts of racism whenever we encounter them, and we should look to continuously improve the quality of education available to Nebraskans of all backgrounds. However, the accusation that UNL is institutionally racist is false and outrageous. It’s the product of the sloganeering of political activists — not thoughtful academics.

UNL’s plan is also based on the flawed assumption that differences in outcomes among racial groups are the result of systemic racism and how people are treated based on skin color. The data, however, doesn’t support this conclusion. The university’s plan makes the claim that racism is “often structural and embedded into systems”; however, it does not spell out specific examples of what this looks like at UNL besides vaguely stating there are “different outcomes for different groups.” In reality, degree completion rates of white and Asian students at UNL are virtually identical. In fact, Asian students in Nebraska (on average) display the highest measure of college degree readiness of any racial group.