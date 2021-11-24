Ricketts: Giving thanks and giving back

November is Adoption Month. Throughout the month, we are celebrating families who have stepped up to care for kids without a permanent family of their own. At a recent news event, Maralee Bradley shared her family’s story. When starting a family didn’t work out for Maralee and her husband, Brian, the way it typically does, they pursued adoption. About 17 years ago they adopted their oldest son through an international adoption. They then became licensed foster parents, adopting four more children. They’re also providing foster care to a sibling of one of their daughters. Along with two biological children, the Bradleys are now a thriving family with eight children. In giving their kids the blessing of a loving home, Maralee and Brian have displayed the compassion and goodness that make our state great.

Not everyone will have the ability or resources to foster or adopt. Service can be simpler but incredibly impactful. This year, Glenn and Tracy Ideus of Gage County passed away from COVID-19, leaving behind three sons. Thanks to the team effort of the local 4-H club, FFA chapter and many others, the community has raised $10,000 to help support the family. According to the Beatrice Daily Sun, their efforts are still ongoing. If you wish to join in, you can contact Adams State Bank or send funds through Venmo to @Hoffman-IdeusFund1.