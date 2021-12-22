Ricketts: Growing Nebraska: Year in review

Nebraska also climbed the rankings in child welfare this year. According to the Casey Family Foundation, Nebraska is now No. 7 out of 50 states for overall child well-being. That’s up from No. 12 in 2019 and No. 9 in 2020. Casey ranks Nebraska No. 2 nationally for children’s economic well-being. Our performance is a result of the great work done by our teammates at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Bring Up Nebraska and the many organizations working across the state to serve children and families.

Our farmers, ranchers and feeders continue to grow Nebraska agriculture. Through September, Nebraska beef exports are at $1.27 billion for 2021. That’s on pace to set an annual record. In both volume and value, U.S. soybean exports broke records in the 2020-21 marketing year. The Cornhusker State has lived up to its nickname in 2021, setting a state record for corn production at an estimated 1.83 billion bushels. As with beef and soybeans, U.S. corn exports soared in 2021. Through 10 months of this year, U.S. corn exports have been higher than they were in 2019 and 2020 combined.