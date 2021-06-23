Ricketts: Keep politics out of classroom

Make no mistake: Critical race theory is an attack on our country’s core values. The American founding is based on the idea that “that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” While America has fallen short of this aspiration at times, we must all work together to live up to this ideal. The effect of CRT is to pit Americans against one another, rather than building a more perfect union that promotes the dignity of all Americans and respect for people of all backgrounds.

I am concerned that CRT ideology will be pushed in our schools. NDE’s website promotes the 1619 Project, a project of the New York Times that presents a revisionist history of the American founding. Last week after I posted a statement on social media opposing CRT, the founder of the 1619 Project responded to my statement, claiming that white supremacy is a “core value” of America.

Some have tried to say that teaching CRT is necessary to rooting out racism in our country. This simply isn’t true. CRT is a philosophy of history that is fundamentally anti-capitalist and aims to destroy our country’s institutions. The ugly parts of American history should be taught and racism must be rooted out. Students should learn about the evils of slavery, the lynching of Will Brown and the Tulsa Race Massacre. All of this can be done without CRT. We can do this by identifying specific instances of racism and addressing them — without tearing our country apart and pitting people against each other.