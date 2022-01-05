Ricketts: Key directives for ’22 Legislature

We also began the process of aligning taxes on job creator income with those of taxes on individual income. I believe that needs to continue in order to fully unleash our economy.

Last legislative session, I supported LB 408 – the Property Tax Request Act. This bill would have limited the annual growth of local government property taxes to 3% — a reasonable limit that would have prevented property tax bills from increasing faster than Nebraska’s families can afford. We nearly advanced the bill, falling just four votes short of moving it forward. Let’s do better for Nebraska this year and get property taxes under control.

» Spend, but spend responsibly.

As the state works to deliver even greater tax relief, it is critical that we also control government spending at all levels. We’ve done it at the state level. Before I took office, state spending was growing at 6.5% a year — an unsustainable pace. During my time as governor, the state has successfully limited the average annual rate of growth to 2.5%. For the sake of Nebraska’s next generation, we should find ways to spend responsibly for years to come.