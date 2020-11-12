Ricketts: Let’s do our part to help hospitals

Sometimes the only way out is through. That’s certainly true of the coronavirus pandemic. We can’t stop this virus, but we can slow its spread. Right now, there’s an urgent need for all of us to take personal responsibility for slowing the spread by using the tools we have to protect our health care system.

The situation in our hospitals is very serious. The coronavirus not only continues to spread in Nebraska, it has picked up steam. Six weeks ago, we had 200 coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Nebraska. This week, hospitalizations stand at 860 and they are rapidly rising every day.

So far, we have been able to provide hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators to anyone who needs care. If trends continue, Nebraska will reach a point where that’s no longer possible. To avoid reaching this point, it’s critical that each person reduce their mobility and contact with others. By doing our part, we can slow the spread of the virus to help our hospitals manage the increased number of patients they’re serving.

In light of increasing hospitalizations, I have issued two directed health measures since Oct. 16. The most recent DHM will remain in place until at least Nov. 30. The main changes are as follows: