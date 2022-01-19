Ricketts: State combats human trafficking

The most heinous crimes often target vulnerable members of our society. To protect our innocent, Nebraska is hard at work to expose human trafficking and root it out of the Good Life.

Human trafficking is a despicable crime. It inflicts severe trauma on its victims and shows a sickening disregard for human dignity. It’s important that we recognize that human trafficking exists in Nebraska. It may not be visible in your neighborhood, but it happens across the state and is a scourge in our society.

During my administration, we’ve followed a four-part strategy to combat human trafficking:

» Raising public awareness

We all have a role to play in looking out for signs of human trafficking, especially at casinos, gas stations, hotels and rest stops along our traffic corridors. The Nebraska Department of Transportation has placed posters at all rest areas in Nebraska with the number for the National Human Trafficking Hotline (1-888-373-7888). The posters have a QR code that directs to the attorney general’s website, where short videos provide information to help viewers identify telltale signs of trafficking.