Ricketts: State must grow responsibly

Families and businesses with healthy finances follow a budget. Families have to monitor their spending to meet day-to-day needs and be prepared for future expenses. Businesses have to keep costs lower than revenues to meet payroll and make a profit.

State government is no different. We have to set a budget and stick to it to be successful. As public servants, we have a special obligation to be responsible with taxpayer dollars.

Before I took office, state spending was growing at 6.5% a year — an unsustainable pace. During my time as governor, the state has passed four budgets. We’ve successfully limited the average annual rate of growth to 2.5%. At the same time, we’ve improved the delivery of government services to our customers — the people of Nebraska. We’ve also achieved strong economic growth in Nebraska. This has increased state revenues, which continue to surpass expectations.

This combination of budget discipline and growth has made it possible for the state to deliver historic amounts of tax relief. Nebraskans will see over $2 billion of total tax relief over the next two years, including $1.9 billion in direct property tax relief. This is the equivalent of 20% of our general-fund budget going to tax relief.