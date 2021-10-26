Ricketts: State's pandemic response among best in nation

Throughout the pandemic, protecting Nebraska’s hospitals has been our primary goal. When the pandemic started, there wasn’t a readily available measure of statewide hospital capacity to guide our decision-making. The COE helped Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Chief Data Strategist Ashley Newmyer and her team create a process to quickly and accurately track statewide hospital capacity. Skills taught by the COE enabled state leaders to efficiently acquire and distribute PPE. Rather than having hospitals, emergency response teams and nursing homes try to find these limited items on their own, we made an executive decision to leverage the buying power of the state to purchase PPE in bulk for statewide use. DAS Chief Procurement Officer Doug Carlson and Incident Commander Angie Ling coordinated between the Nebraska National Guard and DHHS to help build a logistics network to get PPE to front-line health care workers and first responders. According to a National Emergency Management Association report in July 2020, Nebraska was the first state to accumulate a 120-day supply of critical PPE. Over the course of the pandemic, the state has distributed more than $52.5 million of PPE, including 39 million pairs of gloves, 5 million surgical gowns, 18.6 million masks, 288,000 containers of disinfectant wipes and over 50,000 gallons of hand sanitizer.