Rick's Picks, Dec. 9

December means that Nebraska’s muzzleloading season is off and running. The colder temperatures and the feeling of snow coming tends to make the deer hunker down and stay in sheltered areas. This may be a good weekend to hunt deer. If deer bed down and anticipate a winter storm, they will be up moving around and feeding again as soon as the sun shines.

One of the best things about a muzzleloader permit in Nebraska is that it allows you to shoot a deer of either sex and it is good for the entire state. You are not limited by hunting units as you are with other deer seasons. It’s a pretty good deal! The season runs until Dec. 31, so you still have plenty of time to plan and complete your hunt. Remember: Use the TeleCheck system to check in your deer for this season.

Don’t forget that Nebraska’s fall turkey season is still going until Jan. 31, 2022. This is one of Nebraska’s longest running hunting seasons. Fall season permits allow the hunter to take two turkeys of either sex per permit, and you can purchase two permits. Turkeys are bunched up into large family groups right now. With the birds traveling in such large groups, be careful about hitting more than one bird when you pull the trigger. The same traits deer exhibit during bad weather applies to turkeys, too.