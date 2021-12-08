Rick's Picks, Dec. 9

December means that Nebraska’s muzzleloading season is off and running. The colder temperatures and the feeling of snow coming tends to make the deer hunker down and stay in sheltered areas. This may be a good weekend to hunt deer. If deer bed down and anticipate a winter storm, they will be up moving around and feeding again as soon as the sun shines.
One of the best things about a muzzleloader permit in Nebraska is that it allows you to shoot a deer of either sex and it is good for the entire state. You are not limited by hunting units as you are with other deer seasons. It’s a pretty good deal! The season runs until Dec. 31, so you still have plenty of time to plan and complete your hunt. Remember: Use the TeleCheck system to check in your deer for this season.
Don’t forget that Nebraska’s fall turkey season is still going until Jan. 31, 2022. This is one of Nebraska’s longest running hunting seasons. Fall season permits allow the hunter to take two turkeys of either sex per permit, and you can purchase two permits. Turkeys are bunched up into large family groups right now. With the birds traveling in such large groups, be careful about hitting more than one bird when you pull the trigger. The same traits deer exhibit during bad weather applies to turkeys, too.
Waterfowlers are reporting that the colder weather this week has pushed in a few new birds. Colder weather and freezing temperatures is a must in order to get waterfowl moving from the northern plains.
I have reports of some decent duck hunting along the rivers between Paxton and Ogallala. Some new birds are settling into the North Platte and South Platte rivers and on Sutherland Reservoir. A few more birds have begun to use Lake Maloney this week.
Weather has definitely impacted fishing in the region. For the most part, fishing activity has shut down the last few days. I see that changing over the next couple of days as temperatures climb back into the 50s and 60s.
Water temperatures are cooling off as would be expected for this time of year and that means it is time to think about hypothermia. Falling in the water at this time of year can be a life threatening situation.
A core body temperature of only 95 degrees Fahrenheit begins to affect the brain and many of its autonomic functions. The victim may be unable to think clearly or move well. This makes hypothermia especially dangerous because a person may not know that it’s happening and won’t be able to do anything about it.
Being wet makes a huge difference. Your body can loose heat 25 times faster in the water than when in a dry condition. If you are around the water in winter weather, open water fishing, ice fishing, or waterfowl hunting, a lifejacket or Personal Flotation Device may be the most critical piece of equipment you can have. Like the old commercial says, don’t leave home without one.