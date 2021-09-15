Rick's picks for Sept. 16

Inlet activity at Lake Maloney has been slow. Some walleye, white bass and wipers are being caught with live baits. Drifting in open water of the main lake is accounting for most of the walleye catch. Minnows and night crawlers are the best baits.

White bass and walleye are providing some activity at the Sutherland Reservoir inlet. Live bait and small crankbaits have been catching most of the fish. Early morning and late evening have been the most productive times. Walleye fishing in the main body of the lake is slow, although there has been some better fishing at dusk with some 18-inch to 24-inch fish being caught this week. Catfish are providing most of the angling activity in the southern portion of the reservoir.

Bank anglers at Lake Ogallala are having limited success. The best trout fishing is still in the Nebraska Public Power District canal below Lake Ogallala. Powerbait is best in the lake, Powerbait, salmon eggs, small spinnerbaits and spoons are good to use in the canal. There will be a federally required maintenance outage on the canal in a few weeks and that means sections of the canal will be drained. If you want some big trout, go fishing soon.

Big Mac’s water level is still dropping slowing. It is now about 57% full. Most of the fishing activity has been in the upper portions of the lake, above the Eagle Canyon and Otter Creek areas.