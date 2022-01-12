Rick's picks, Jan. 13

If you need a reason to get off the couch and out of the house this weekend, the Ogallala Gun Show is at the Keith County Fairgrounds Saturday and Sunday. Doors will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Remember, this is Mountain Time. Admission is $5 per day or $9 for both days. The show will have about 125 tables to see of just about anything related to the shooting sports. If you would like to get more information, call Stef Thompson at 308-233-2501.
I believe this is the 44th year of what is known as the S.H.O.T show, which is next week. The acronym stands for Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show. It is the biggest show of its kind in the world. It is at the Venetian Expo Center in Las Vegas, Jan. 18 to 21.
SHOT Show is a registered trademark. It is owned and sponsored by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, trade association for the firearm industry.
It is the largest event at The Venetian Expo, and 2022 marks the expansion of the show to Caesars Forum. Total exhibit space for the 2022 show in these two venues is more than 800,000 net square feet.
Unfortunately, this show is not open to the public. You must have a professional connection to the outdoor/shooting industry to attend. Manufacturers are there to introduce everything new for the shooting sports, hunting and outdoor recreational market for 2022.
Nebraska’s antlerless deer season is still open. This is the last of the deer seasons for 2021-22. It will take about a month for the NGPC to get the final numbers crunched and get out a report on how the deer harvest went. I’ll keep you posted.
Goose hunters are having some better luck. Our last cold front brought more birds into the area. I’ve also talked with a couple duck hunters who were on Sutherland Reservoir this week. They had some good shooting!
The fall turkey season runs until the end of this month. There are plenty of turkeys out there, especially southeast of town. There is still time to get out and enjoy a hunt with friends and family.
The grouse, pheasant, quail and squirrel seasons also run until the end of January. I’m gearing up for an air rifle rabbit and squirrel hunt. I think I’ll do some scouting for squirrels this weekend — while I’m wrapping up my deer hunting. Squirrel season end Jan. 31. Rabbit season end Feb. 28.
Other outdoor enthusiasts have been concentrating on ice fishing. With respect to ice fishing, Nebraska winters have a bad habit of being “on-and-off-again” and that is the pattern we are in now. Our warmer temperatures this week will cause some loss of surface ice on area waters. The surface ice can refreeze again, but it is never as strong as the original ice. Want to see an example of what I’m talking about? Check out Iron Horse Lake out by the Veteran’s Memorial. Look at how much open water is showing. As always, use extreme caution if you intend to venture out on the ice. Test the ice thickness often. Stay back from open water areas. Ice tends to get thinner the closer you get to the open water edge.