Rick's picks, Jan. 13

Nebraska’s antlerless deer season is still open. This is the last of the deer seasons for 2021-22. It will take about a month for the NGPC to get the final numbers crunched and get out a report on how the deer harvest went. I’ll keep you posted.

Goose hunters are having some better luck. Our last cold front brought more birds into the area. I’ve also talked with a couple duck hunters who were on Sutherland Reservoir this week. They had some good shooting!

The fall turkey season runs until the end of this month. There are plenty of turkeys out there, especially southeast of town. There is still time to get out and enjoy a hunt with friends and family.

The grouse, pheasant, quail and squirrel seasons also run until the end of January. I’m gearing up for an air rifle rabbit and squirrel hunt. I think I’ll do some scouting for squirrels this weekend — while I’m wrapping up my deer hunting. Squirrel season end Jan. 31. Rabbit season end Feb. 28.