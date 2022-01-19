Rick's Picks, Jan. 20

Rick’s Picks

Nebraska’s antlerless deer season has now closed. The last of the deer seasons for 2021-22 is in the books. It will take about a month for the NGPC to get the final numbers crunched and get out a report on how the deer harvest went. I’ll keep you posted.

How did your deer season go? I’m curious to know how many deer you saw. I have a hunch that the total deer numbers are down.

The fall turkey season runs until the end of the month. There are plenty of turkeys out there, especially in the canyons southeast of town. There is still time to get out and enjoy a hunt with friends and family.

The grouse, pheasant, quail and squirrel seasons also run until the end of January. I am going to try and get in an air rifle squirrel hunt. I think I’ll wander through some timber this weekend and see if I can find some squirrels.

Ice anglers take note:

There is open water in the region and there is water freezing back up with the colder temperatures the last few days. Just keep this in mind — reformed ice is never as strong as new ice. If you plan on attempting to do some icefishing this weekend, be very careful and test the ice often.