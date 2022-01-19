Rick's Picks, Jan. 20

Rick’s Picks
Nebraska’s antlerless deer season has now closed. The last of the deer seasons for 2021-22 is in the books. It will take about a month for the NGPC to get the final numbers crunched and get out a report on how the deer harvest went. I’ll keep you posted.
How did your deer season go? I’m curious to know how many deer you saw. I have a hunch that the total deer numbers are down.
The fall turkey season runs until the end of the month. There are plenty of turkeys out there, especially in the canyons southeast of town. There is still time to get out and enjoy a hunt with friends and family.
The grouse, pheasant, quail and squirrel seasons also run until the end of January. I am going to try and get in an air rifle squirrel hunt. I think I’ll wander through some timber this weekend and see if I can find some squirrels.
Ice anglers take note:
There is open water in the region and there is water freezing back up with the colder temperatures the last few days. Just keep this in mind — reformed ice is never as strong as new ice. If you plan on attempting to do some icefishing this weekend, be very careful and test the ice often.
Now that the safety lecture is over, there has been some good ice fishing action to our north. Valentine Refuge lakes, particularly Clear Lake and Pelican Lake have kept hard water anglers busy.
The “2022 NGPC Fishing Forecast” is out now. You can find it on-line now at outdoornebraska.gov/fishingforecast or pick up a hard copy at the NGPC Office on State Farm Road. in the near future. The pamphlets should be out soon. I like to carry a hardcopy of this booklet in my tackle boxes as a quick reference guide. Daryl Bauer with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission fisheries group will be on my radio show Friday morning to talk about the forecast. Tune into KODY 1240 a.m. at 8:30 a.m. to get the details.
It is also time to begin thinking about spring turkey hunting. Permits for the 2022 spring turkey season will soon be available. I’m already looking forward to hunting turkeys again in a few months.
The SHOT show is wrapping up in Las Vegas. Just about everything in the hunting and shooting world has been on display this week. I had a friend send me a list of the 10 best rifles in the show. His comment is familiar to many of us, “These looks like great rifles, if you could find ammunition for them.”
Regardless of what you are planning to outdoors this weekend, have fun.
— Rick Windham