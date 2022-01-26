Rick's Pick's, Jan. 27

We’ve had a decent year for ice so far and a lot of hardwater anglers have been taking advantage of it. Temperatures have been up and down though. Warmer temperatures can cause some loss of surface ice on area waters. Keep checking the thickness if you are out on the ice. Remember, a blanket of snow makes everything look clean and pristine, but it can also hide some dangers. The surface ice that refreezes again is never as strong as the original ice. You can often see and tell where weak spots may be, but those areas are now covered with snow. You may not realize you are walking on bad ice until you hear the crack. Just be careful out there.
There is still some good ice fishing action in the region. Lake Maloney and Sutherland Reservoir has been producing some nice walleye action. Nebraska Public Power District has issued a warning to ice anglers to be cautious on the ice due to fluctuation in the daytime temperatures. It is the same thing you read about in the paragraph above. Colder temperatures to the north on the Valentine Refuge lakes, particularly Clear Lake and Pelican Lake have kept hard water anglers busy.
For those of you that like the snow goose season, the Light Goose Conservation Action season begins Feb. 12. There are three hunting zones for 2018 and some slightly different hunting season dates. We are in the west zone and the season runs from Feb. 10 to April 5. Be sure you pick up a copy of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission “Waterfowl Guide” so you have all the specifics.
This season is specifically designed to reduce the size of the North American snow goose flock. Biologists estimate that about 2 million birds would be optimum for the habitat the birds use. However, the snow goose population has exploded to 12 to 15 million birds by some estimates. These birds are literally destroying their nesting grounds in the arctic. Parts of their nesting and feeding grounds look like the lake area inside the fence at Cody Park!
Biologists are worried about starvation, but maybe more concerned about how densely compacted the bird population has become and how a catastrophic event of something like avian cholera could conceivably wipe out millions of birds. If you like goose hunting, here is your chance to do your part and give Nature a helping hand.
Nebraska’s 2021 fall spring turkey season runs until Jan. 31. The 2022 spring turkey season is set for:
» Archery — March 25 to May 31.
» Youth shotgun — April 9 to April 15.
» All shotgun — April 16 to May 31.
Brochures and permit applications are available at the North Platte NGPC office on State Farm Road, or online. A resident tag will cost $30 and a non-resident tag will cost $128. The Special Youth Permit is $8.
Good luck on your spring turkey hunt.
Area events
The Brule Gun Show is Feb. 19 to 20 at the Brule Activity Center (Eighth and Oak streets). Admission is $5 for both days. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. of Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Keep in mind this is Mountain time. You can buy, sell, trade or just display guns. Lunch and snacks are available on site, and the cooking for this shoe is becoming legendary. There will be a raffle for your choice of $500 in Gun Show Bucks or a choice of a Savage B22 Precision .22LR rifle or a Polymer 80 Compact 9mm pistol. Admission is $5 or $9 for both days. Call Stef at 308-233-2501 for more information.
Enjoy your time in the outdoors this weekend.
— Rick Windham