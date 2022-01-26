Rick's Pick's, Jan. 27

We’ve had a decent year for ice so far and a lot of hardwater anglers have been taking advantage of it. Temperatures have been up and down though. Warmer temperatures can cause some loss of surface ice on area waters. Keep checking the thickness if you are out on the ice. Remember, a blanket of snow makes everything look clean and pristine, but it can also hide some dangers. The surface ice that refreezes again is never as strong as the original ice. You can often see and tell where weak spots may be, but those areas are now covered with snow. You may not realize you are walking on bad ice until you hear the crack. Just be careful out there.