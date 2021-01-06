Rick's picks: Jan. 7

Happy New Year! Have you purchased your new fishing, hunting and park entry permits? You need your 2021 permits now. Don’t have your day ruined by meeting up with one of our fine conservation officers and having them check your permits that you forgot to renew. Not a good way to start off a new year.

If you are a waterfowl hunter, you probably aren’t enjoying this weather. Fewer ducks and geese are moving south and into Platte valleys with the warmer weather we have had recently. The forecast for the next week is for daily high temperatures in the upper 30s to mid-40s — not really migration causing weather. However, I have heard of a few more geese congregating around the upper reaches of Big Mac and have seen more geese in the Platte River between Brady and Cozad.

Sutherland Reservoir has been holding some ducks and geese that are using the area. Lake Maloney has fewer birds using the area than before Christmas. There has been times when skim ice has had the lake frozen over so that limits the number of birds that can raft up on the lake at night and feel secure. Waterfowl like open water for the roosts at night.

Nebraska’s late antlerless deer season is underway and runs until Jan. 15. A little more snow, just a couple inches — not a blizzard, would be nice to help tracking and figuring out the movement of deer wherever you hunt.