Rick's picks: Jan. 7

Happy New Year! Have you purchased your new fishing, hunting and park entry permits? You need your 2021 permits now. Don’t have your day ruined by meeting up with one of our fine conservation officers and having them check your permits that you forgot to renew. Not a good way to start off a new year.
If you are a waterfowl hunter, you probably aren’t enjoying this weather. Fewer ducks and geese are moving south and into Platte valleys with the warmer weather we have had recently. The forecast for the next week is for daily high temperatures in the upper 30s to mid-40s — not really migration causing weather. However, I have heard of a few more geese congregating around the upper reaches of Big Mac and have seen more geese in the Platte River between Brady and Cozad.
Sutherland Reservoir has been holding some ducks and geese that are using the area. Lake Maloney has fewer birds using the area than before Christmas. There has been times when skim ice has had the lake frozen over so that limits the number of birds that can raft up on the lake at night and feel secure. Waterfowl like open water for the roosts at night.
Nebraska’s late antlerless deer season is underway and runs until Jan. 15. A little more snow, just a couple inches — not a blizzard, would be nice to help tracking and figuring out the movement of deer wherever you hunt.
This is the last season to put some venison in the freezer. It is also a great time to introduce someone to deer hunting. Since there is no pressure to shoot a big buck, the hunting is more relaxed and you can concentrate on the elements of deer hunting that are really important.
I checked the solunar charts for the rest of the season. The outlook is fair for most days, but if you can get out Jan. 12 and/or 13, those are the days when there will be the most deer movement.
Now, let’s talk about icefishing a bit. Keep in mind the weather forecast I related above. Even though temperatures are below freezing at night, the sunshine and daily highs negate any ice that forms overnight. I don’t believe there is any safe ice in the region that you should walk on.
But if you do want venture out on any ice you’ve found…use extreme caution! Be sure to test the ice thickness often and don’t stand close to anyone else until you have made sure the ice will hold your weight and more. Stay back from open water areas. Ice tends to get thinner the closer you get to the open water edge.
Remember that if you are fishing on any lake in the valley, every body of water is fed by groundwater. The groundwater flow is northwest to southeast. Warmer water is seeping into the lakes on the north and west sides and will rise and melt any surface ice from underneath. Ice will always be thinner in these portions of a lake. Take a few extra minutes to just be safe.
Enjoy your time outdoors — and be safe.
— Rick Windham