Rick's Picks, June 17

Happy Nebraskaland Days! If you can tear yourself away from all the activities, here is where you can go fishing this weekend. Temperatures are forecast to be a bit cooler — but not by much.

Do you have family and friends visiting for the Nebraskaland Days festivities, and need a quick getaway to entertain the kids? Check out one of our local interstate lakes. These lakes are stocked with a variety of fish and provide lots of action. They are great for kid fishing so have fun. Remember: There is a direct correlation between the amount of snacks brought along and how long the kids stay interested in fishing.

Friday evening the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will be hosting one of their community fishing nights at Birdwood Wildlife Management Area, west of town. The event is designed to help anyone who would like to learn how to fish or learn more about fishing. There is no cost and you don’t even need to have your own gear. The NGPC will have equipment to loan out and instructors on hand to help you use it. The event is scheduled to last from 6 to 8 p.m. All NGPC rules related to fishing permits or park entry stickers apply.