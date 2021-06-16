Rick's Picks, June 17

Happy Nebraskaland Days! If you can tear yourself away from all the activities, here is where you can go fishing this weekend. Temperatures are forecast to be a bit cooler — but not by much.
Do you have family and friends visiting for the Nebraskaland Days festivities, and need a quick getaway to entertain the kids? Check out one of our local interstate lakes. These lakes are stocked with a variety of fish and provide lots of action. They are great for kid fishing so have fun. Remember: There is a direct correlation between the amount of snacks brought along and how long the kids stay interested in fishing.
Friday evening the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will be hosting one of their community fishing nights at Birdwood Wildlife Management Area, west of town. The event is designed to help anyone who would like to learn how to fish or learn more about fishing. There is no cost and you don’t even need to have your own gear. The NGPC will have equipment to loan out and instructors on hand to help you use it. The event is scheduled to last from 6 to 8 p.m. All NGPC rules related to fishing permits or park entry stickers apply.
I have seen a few more boats on the water at Lake Maloney this week. Temperatures this weekend are forecast to be in the 90s so the best way to fish the lake will be to fish deep and fish slow. Most species of fish are staying in deeper waters during the daytime hours and moving shallower at dusk. Live baits will be the way to go this weekend. Catfish are getting active and taking cut baits and worms in the bays on the west side of the lake.
Wiper fishing has been picking up in the canal below Lake Maloney and extending into the forebay lake near Dodge Hill Road. Most of the wipers are being caught in areas that offer some shade as cover or in deep water.
Sutherland Reservoir action has been on and off this week. Not much walleye action at the inlet. The best places to go after walleyes are the areas around the Bubble, over King Island and the flats along the golf course. Jigging or drifting night crawlers and minnows has been catching most of the fish in these areas. Don’t overlook the cooling pond at Sutherland Reservoir. This body of water is known for its catfishing, but I saw a very nice largemouth bass caught there last weekend while I was in the area.
Trout action in Lake Ogallala has been sluggish. Heat and bright sunshine are probably the reason. There has been some better trout action in the North Platte River below the rock weirs. Flows are down below 100 cubic feet per second, so overall fishing success is being impacted. Nebraska Public Power District canal flows are good and so is the trout fishing. Power Bait seems to be working the best.
At Lake McConaughy, anglers have been chasing walleyes suspended in open water over the original river channel from 20 to 50 feet of water trolling crankbaits. This is a precision type of trolling utilizing sonar and lead core line. Channel catfish are getting more active in the upper reaches of the lake. Cut baits are working well for these fish.