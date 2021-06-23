Rick's Picks, June 24

Are you surviving Nebraskaland Days? We just need to get through the weekend and the concerts — then it will be back to normal.
Fishing continues to improve incrementally in the region. Storm fronts moving through the region have hampered anglers more than the fish. Cooler temperatures over the weekend and earlier this week helped stabilize the fishing. Here is what’s happening in the region:
Big Mac water level is trending down slowly. That often puts the fish off their bite. Anglers are finding walleye by trolling in 15 to 30 feet of water off of the North Shore and Lemoyne areas. Night crawlers and minnows are good baits offerings along with deep trolling crankbaits. Crankbaits with a firetiger pattern or primarily a red color are doing well. White bass fishing has been good at dawn along the northern shore above Otter Creek. Catfishing is active in the upper reaches of the lake, mainly in the Omaha Beach area.
Trout fishing has been slower in Lake Ogallala. Power Bait and salmon eggs may be the best baits at this time. A few nice rainbows have been taken in the Nebraska Public Power District canal as far down as Paxton.
They are letting a lot of water out of Lake Ogallala into the North Platte River, so that is changing things. Most of the bigger trout are being caught in the river in the first mile downstream of the lake.
Sutherland Reservoir has more water coming into the lake, about 1,650 cubic feet per second at the inlet. A few walleye and white bass are being taken in the inlet. Action has been fair for walleye in the main lake. The flats in the middle of the lake and the area around the Bubble are producing some nice walleye catches. Some walleye are being caught around the island in the northwest part of the lake. Catfishing is good along the eastern shoreline of the reservoir.
Lake Maloney inflows are up, about 1,450 cfs and that has had an impact on walleye and white bass action this week. White bass are active at the inlet at dawn and dusk on minnows and small spinner baits. Walleye are being taken in the main body of the lake using minnows and night crawlers. The best walleye action seems to be on the flats/shallows between the islands. Catfish are taking cut baits and chicken liver in the bays on the west side of the lake and in a few of the deeper holes in the lake.
At Jeffery Lake, the crappie are post-spawn and have dispersed out into the lake. The way to fish for them now is 12 to 18 inches off the bottom with a drop shot rig. Minnows are probably the best bait to use.
If you are looking to go north to Merritt Reservoir, fishing is getting better and more consistent. Walleye and catfish are biting up in the Snake arm. A few walleye are being caught in the lower section of the Powderhorn arm. Northern pike and muskie have been active along the dam.
Calamas Reservoir anglers are reeling in a lot of 17 to 20 inch walleye action trolling the deeper water tree lines. Crankbaits are working well. Remember, there is a slot length limit protecting walleye ranging from 20 to 28 inches. The Calamus Reservoir daily bag limit may include two 15 to 18 inches in length and two over 18 inches, with no more than one 22 inches or greater.
Don’t forget our local interstate lakes. They are a great fishing resource and good places for some “kid fishing” activities. Kids don’t care if they are catching bluegill or barracuda, just as long as they catch something. These lakes have lots of hungry panfish just waiting to jump on a hook and thrill a kid! I hope you have a chance to enjoy the great outdoors this weekend.