Rick's Picks, June 24

Sutherland Reservoir has more water coming into the lake, about 1,650 cubic feet per second at the inlet. A few walleye and white bass are being taken in the inlet. Action has been fair for walleye in the main lake. The flats in the middle of the lake and the area around the Bubble are producing some nice walleye catches. Some walleye are being caught around the island in the northwest part of the lake. Catfishing is good along the eastern shoreline of the reservoir.

Lake Maloney inflows are up, about 1,450 cfs and that has had an impact on walleye and white bass action this week. White bass are active at the inlet at dawn and dusk on minnows and small spinner baits. Walleye are being taken in the main body of the lake using minnows and night crawlers. The best walleye action seems to be on the flats/shallows between the islands. Catfish are taking cut baits and chicken liver in the bays on the west side of the lake and in a few of the deeper holes in the lake.

At Jeffery Lake, the crappie are post-spawn and have dispersed out into the lake. The way to fish for them now is 12 to 18 inches off the bottom with a drop shot rig. Minnows are probably the best bait to use.