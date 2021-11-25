Rick's Picks, Nov. 26

Happy Thanksgiving to you all. I hope you have a wonderful day with family and friends.
Deer hunters are done with their firearms season. Feedback from the hunters I talked to indicate that many hunters did not see as many deer as anticipated. I know Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease has created a big problem in the O’Neill/Norfolk area, but I haven’t heard of any other big problems that would reduce deer numbers.
Archers are back in the field looking for their deer. We still have the muzzleloader and a late antlerless season to go and the numbers on harvest will be tabulated about February.
Turkey hunting is still going and there are a lot of birds out there. If you need to get out of the house, go chase a turkey.
Waterfowlers are having some success. Weather front coming down from Canada has pushed a few more birds in from the north. Hunting is picking up. New ducks arriving from the north are congregating primarily along the rivers and on Sutherland Reservoir. A few birds have been using Lake Maloney.
Fish are in their fall feeding cycle. This weekend’s forecast via the solunar table is marginal. The best feeding times are between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. and again from 2:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., but really — it may be a better weekend to watch football. Good luck if you do try fishing.
Big Mac’s water level is about 60% full right now. If you want to try some walleye fishing, a few fish are moving in along the face of the dam dusk to dawn. Look for fish here in 3 to 8 feet of water in the darker hours. Out on the big lake, you can find walleye in 20 to 40 feet of water during the day. Deep with diving crankbaits and heavy slab baits are the best ways to get down to the fish.
Lake Ogallala trout fishing has been fair. You can catch a few trout by fishing off the dam at the lower end of the lake. The Nebraska Public Power District gates to the canal are open again and some trout fishing is happening in the canal. Releases from Lake Ogallala to the North River are creating high water conditions all the way down to North Platte.
Water is coming into the inlet again at Sutherland and the lake level will begin to rise slightly. Fishing in the inlet and on the main lake is sporadic. More waterfowlers are out on the water than anglers.
No water yet flowing into lake Maloney, but there should be some by this weekend. Fishing all around the lake is very sporadic. Duck hunters are having some success on the south end of Scout Island.
— Rick Windham