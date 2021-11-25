Rick's Picks, Nov. 26

Happy Thanksgiving to you all. I hope you have a wonderful day with family and friends.

Deer hunters are done with their firearms season. Feedback from the hunters I talked to indicate that many hunters did not see as many deer as anticipated. I know Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease has created a big problem in the O’Neill/Norfolk area, but I haven’t heard of any other big problems that would reduce deer numbers.

Archers are back in the field looking for their deer. We still have the muzzleloader and a late antlerless season to go and the numbers on harvest will be tabulated about February.

Turkey hunting is still going and there are a lot of birds out there. If you need to get out of the house, go chase a turkey.

Waterfowlers are having some success. Weather front coming down from Canada has pushed a few more birds in from the north. Hunting is picking up. New ducks arriving from the north are congregating primarily along the rivers and on Sutherland Reservoir. A few birds have been using Lake Maloney.