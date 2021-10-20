Rick's Picks, Oct. 21

When it comes to diseases in deer, this may be another year of the perfect storm. Draught often precedes outbreaks of epizootic hemorrhagic disease and I think we are headed for some EHD issues this year. I believe it was 2013 when we had our last bad experience with EHD.

EHD is spread by a type of gnat that thrives in wet soil/mud conditions. As draught shrivels up water sources, the gnats breed in the damp soil and swarm around the water holes. Deer get concentrated around the available water and the gnats bite them and spread the EHD. EHD acts quickly and is often fatal. In the latter stages of the disease, deer can develop a high fever and will go to water in an attempt to cool off. In many cases the deer will die during this stage. You will find deer dead in the water source.

In Nebraska, I have reports from landowners in Holt, Knox and Antelope counties in northeast Nebraska who are finding dead deer in or near water sources. I have not heard of an EHD case in Lincoln County or the surrounding areas, but it may become a problem. I got a news release recently from North Dakota saying that EHD is severe in the western part of the state and they will be refunding hunters who have purchased deer hunting permits in certain units. This deer hunting season may be interesting.