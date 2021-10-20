Rick's Picks, Oct. 21

When it comes to diseases in deer, this may be another year of the perfect storm. Draught often precedes outbreaks of epizootic hemorrhagic disease and I think we are headed for some EHD issues this year. I believe it was 2013 when we had our last bad experience with EHD.
EHD is spread by a type of gnat that thrives in wet soil/mud conditions. As draught shrivels up water sources, the gnats breed in the damp soil and swarm around the water holes. Deer get concentrated around the available water and the gnats bite them and spread the EHD. EHD acts quickly and is often fatal. In the latter stages of the disease, deer can develop a high fever and will go to water in an attempt to cool off. In many cases the deer will die during this stage. You will find deer dead in the water source.
In Nebraska, I have reports from landowners in Holt, Knox and Antelope counties in northeast Nebraska who are finding dead deer in or near water sources. I have not heard of an EHD case in Lincoln County or the surrounding areas, but it may become a problem. I got a news release recently from North Dakota saying that EHD is severe in the western part of the state and they will be refunding hunters who have purchased deer hunting permits in certain units. This deer hunting season may be interesting.
If you don’t have anything specifically planned for this weekend, here are a few items to think about:
Nebraska’s statewide youth pheasant season is set for Saturday and Sunday. This season was created to provide young hunters with a more controlled hunting environment where young hunter have a chance to hunt without competing with older more experienced hunter. To participate in this hunt:
» Youth must be age 15 or younger.
» Resident youths age 15 and younger do not need a permit, but nonresident youths must have a nonresident youth hunt permit and habitat stamp.
» Only youth are allowed to hunt during the youth season, except at designated special youth hunt locations where accompanying adults are also allowed to hunt.
» Only two pheasants may be taken.
There will be a limited number of areas where the NGPC will release pheasants for youngsters to hunt. Locally we have two areas like this: Pressey WMA in Custer County and some N-CORPE ground in Lincoln County.
For more information about the youth season and a map of the special youth hunt locations, visit outdoornebraska.gov or contact the Game and Parks at 402-471-0641. Those who participate are encouraged to submit a photo of their hunt to the Game and Parks’ Take ’em Hunting Challenge. You just might win a new John Deere Gator.
The Bridgeport Gun Show is Saturday and Sunday at the Prairie Winds Community Center, 428 Main Street, Bridgeport. Doors will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Remember, this is in Mountain time. Admission is $5 per day, or you can buy a 2-day pass for $9. There will be a raffle for $500 in Gun Show Bucks. Home-cooked meals will be available on site by Country Catering. Call 308-246-8357 for more information.
The Cody Ringnecks Chapter of Pheasants Forever will be holding its annual banquet Saturday at the D&N Event Center. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and a smoked prime rib dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $25 per person. Kids 5 years of age and younger are free. Tickets are available at the Minnow Bucket or River Valley Gun Gallery.
— Rick Windham