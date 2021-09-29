Rick's Picks, Sept. 30

Lake Maloney’s inlet activity is picking up. Wiper, walleye and white bass have been caught the last few days using live baits. Lindy type rigs may be the best technique to try. Drift fishing in the main lake has been good for walleye, too. Quite a few walleye are being caught on the flats, west of the outlet. Minnows and night crawlers bounced along the bottom are working well.

White bass and walleye activity at Sutherland Reservoir is picking up at the inlet. Live bait and small crankbaits are catching most of the fish. Walleye fishing in the main body of the lake is also getting better. Troll the flats and look for fish staging off the bubble. Catfish are moving in schools along the southern and eastern shorelines. Cutbaits and nightcrawlers are working well for channel catfish and the action can be fast.

Trout anglers take note. Nebraska Public Power District is backing off on its water releases into the supply canal from Keystone to Sutherland Reservoir. If you want to do some trout fishing, get busy. This canal will be drained in a few more days.

Lake Ogallala’s levels will be dropping, too. Water levels at the lake are being lowered to accommodate Nebraska Public Power District’s installation of a coffer dam and to allow for maintenance work on the gates of the diversion dam.