Rick's Picks, Sept. 30

I think we are stymied with our dove hunting. Most of the hunters I know feel that the local mourning and white-winged doves have moved south. Only the doves passing through from the north are providing any shooting. However, hunters are reporting fair success on Eurasian collared doves, which do not migrate and can be hunted in Nebraska year round.
The archery deer season is open, antelope archery and muzzleloading season is open, archery and firearm elk season is on. I saw pictures of a phenomenal elk taken about 10 miles south of town this week. Grouse season is underway, squirrel and rabbit seasons are open. Lots of hunting is available to those who want to get into the field. Fall turkey season, both archery and shotgun are open, and there are lots of turkeys out there. In fact, there are more turkeys in Nebraska now than there ever have been. No excuses.
Much of the fishing in the region appears to be shifting into its fall cycle. That means fish are beginning to feed more actively in preparation for the lean winter months. Fishing is slowly picking up across the region.
Very close to home, in the Tri-County Canal system, catfishing is getting better along the canal using cut baits from the diversion east of North Platte to Jeffery Lake. Smallmouth bass are more active in the riprap along the banks of the canal. Walleye and sauger fishing is picking up below the checks. Plum Creek Canyon, Midway Lake and Gallagher Canyon are reporting crappie action using minnows.
Lake Maloney’s inlet activity is picking up. Wiper, walleye and white bass have been caught the last few days using live baits. Lindy type rigs may be the best technique to try. Drift fishing in the main lake has been good for walleye, too. Quite a few walleye are being caught on the flats, west of the outlet. Minnows and night crawlers bounced along the bottom are working well.
White bass and walleye activity at Sutherland Reservoir is picking up at the inlet. Live bait and small crankbaits are catching most of the fish. Walleye fishing in the main body of the lake is also getting better. Troll the flats and look for fish staging off the bubble. Catfish are moving in schools along the southern and eastern shorelines. Cutbaits and nightcrawlers are working well for channel catfish and the action can be fast.
Trout anglers take note. Nebraska Public Power District is backing off on its water releases into the supply canal from Keystone to Sutherland Reservoir. If you want to do some trout fishing, get busy. This canal will be drained in a few more days.
Lake Ogallala’s levels will be dropping, too. Water levels at the lake are being lowered to accommodate Nebraska Public Power District’s installation of a coffer dam and to allow for maintenance work on the gates of the diversion dam.
Both boat docks at Lake Ogallala State Recreation Area were removed Wednesday to make way for the Keystone Diversion Dam maintenance project. Water levels are expected to be too low to safety launch larger watercraft until late October when water levels will be brought back up. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will evaluate lake levels at that time to determine whether it is safe for larger watercraft to launch; if so, the boat docks will be reinstalled.
Lake McConaughy’s water level is slowly dropping, which is normal for this time of year, and it is hovering around 56% of full. Walleye are hovering out in the mid-channel areas in 35 to 40 feet of water. Deep diving crankbaits and slab baits like Kastmasters are working. Both smallmouth on the southern shoreline and largemouth bass along the northern shore are being found in 2 to 5 feet of water.
The forecast for the weekend may be a bit damp, but pleasant for both fishing or hunting, so get outside and enjoy the outdoors.
— Rick Windham