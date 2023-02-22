Nebraska’s Light Goose Conservation Order season, or snow goose season, is underway, but not many snow geese are in the region.

A few snows have moved through the area in mixed flocks of Canada geese. I have driven lots of miles on Interstate 80 this week and I did not see any snow geese, even in the usual interstate lakes that are normally filled with these birds from Lexington to Grand Island.

Of course, most of the lakes are iced over so that offers no roost for geese. I’ve heard of a few snow geese being seen around Brule, and even a few birds being shot at, but not many. I hope they get here before the end of the season.

Another bird I have started looking for during my travels is sandhill cranes. It could be any day that these birds begin to show up, but not yet. I did not see, or hear, any Sandhill cranes in my travels either. The weather we are experiencing right now is not conducive to the cranes coming north.

Ice fishing is still slow in the valley. There have been a few walleye caught at Maloney and Sutherland, but fishing has been slow.

If you are determined to try some ice fishing, try some of the interstate lakes. Several have been producing fish. As always, be cautious of ice conditions and be safe.

The Nebraska Bowhunters Association Awards Banquet is scheduled for March 3-4 at the Younes Conference Center South in Kearney. The event has a trade show, seminars, NBA merchandise, a photo contest, raffles and a silent auction to keep everyone entertained. As the association's website says, it is “fellowship, fun for the whole family”.

Tickets may be ordered by mail for $42 for adults and $21 for younger archers, 15 years of age and under. You have to be a member of the association to attend this conference. An annual membership will cost you $30.

Spring time means fishing and it also means it is about time for the Lincoln County Bassmasters club to host their “Bassin’ Basics” clinic for kids. This year it will be at the D&N Event Center on March 26. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free to all young anglers age 5 to 13. Kids can learn about casting, tying, baits, fishing rules and some good places to fish. I’ll keep you posted on all the details about the event as we get closer to the date.

Enjoy your time in the outdoors this weekend.