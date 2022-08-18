Sen. Jacobson: Addressing child care challenges

Educational opportunities are critical to building and growing a healthy economy. This week, I was able to appreciate two facets of the education sector in District 42.

First, District 42 is welcoming two new FFA chapters this year! Hershey and Maxwell are both opening new chapters, and I was pleased to attend the Hershey FFA kickoff meeting at the Hershey Public School this week. I was a former FFA president at Sutton High School and had the opportunity to serve as the state FFA secretary. I attribute my experiences in FFA for setting the direction for my career. I applaud both school boards for having the vision to bring these programs to their schools and look forward to seeing them shape future leaders in our region.

I also had the chance to host First Five Nebraska and a group of local day care and early learning providers to begin an open discussion regarding their challenges and possible solutions. District 42 is blessed with many quality K-12 institutions. However, education goes beyond the classroom. Our day care and early learning providers serve our communities by providing safe spaces for children, opportunities for socialization and supplemental education when children need it most. Unfortunately, many of these providers continue to face pandemic loses.

When the pandemic hit, workers went home, schools closed, and child care became more complicated for many who could once rely on school and day care routines. Now, even those who have been able to keep their doors open are struggling. Workforce shortages have hit every sector. No matter who you talk to, or what profession you are discussing, everyone needs people to work. Many employers are offering increased wages and benefits to try to lure workers to their business, and day care providers have been forced to raise wages to compete. Meanwhile, licensed day care providers are faced with many regulations and training requirements that further add to their costs to operate. However, their ability to pass on those costs and increased operational expenses are limited.

Access to quality, affordable child care is an essential component in enabling more parents to enter or return to the workforce. In many cases, couples who have more than one child in day care have found it more cost effective to have one parent stay home and care for their children as opposed to staying in (or entering) the workforce. Moreover, day care and early learning providers provide much needed developmental services to the approximately 75% of all young Nebraska children who grow up in homes where all parents work.

As both an employer and a senator, I have had the opportunity to meet with several day care professionals. They all are very passionate about their role in exposing children to social settings at an early age and helping them to get a head start in school. In an effort to help day care and early learning providers be more competitive and attract a stable workforce, I introduced a legislative resolution (LR 415) to conduct an interim study to explore opportunities to help licensed day care providers to access group health insurance plans so they can compete with other employer benefits at a reasonable cost. This week’s meeting was the first of several to be conducted statewide prior to the next legislative session to explore ways the state can support daycare and early learning providers, and I am grateful for everyone who participated.

If you are a day care or early learning provider, or you have faced challenges accessing these providers, I would appreciate your input on how the Legislature can help you.