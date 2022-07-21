Sen. Jacobson: County fair, 4-H offer youths opportunities to grow and shine

As the summer continues and the temperatures rise, we once again enter “county fair season.” I must say that as a kid growing up on the farm, I always looked forward to the annual county fair. Many people enjoy the county fair to experience the various foods and the unique entertainment activities like frog races, greased pig contest, mutton bustin’, hay bale decorating and goat roping. Many also go to the fair to enjoy concerts, racing and rodeos. But in the end, I believe that the county fair is the showcase event for 4-H and open class exhibits.

I grew up on a farm in Clay County and joined 4-H when I was 8 years old. I was involved in raising hogs and grew crops as my 4-H projects. I also remember building a “rope” board that displayed all the various knots that could be tied. The county fair was one of those opportunities for 4-H’ers to exhibit their projects and compete with others to see who raised the highest quality livestock and who was the best showman.

My wife, Julie, was also a 4-H’er, as was her father before her. In those days, most members were those who lived on farms, and projects were generally limited to livestock, crops, horses, and some sewing and utility skills. Over the years, however, 4-H has expanded into larger cities and has grown into the nation’s largest youth development organization.

Today, 4-H empowers nearly 6 million youth across the United States, and 140,000 across Nebraska, with life skills to lead for a lifetime. Now, 4-H members not only showcase skills at the county fair, but they can be involved in youth camps, after-school programs and Clover Kids programs for youth ages 5-7. Youths need opportunities to learn by doing, grow from failures, express their ideas and influence others to help drive positive outcomes. My children certainly benefited from the opportunity to practice public speaking, explore creative outlets and learn new skills as 4-H’ers, and I hope many youth get the same experience for generations to come.

As state senators, we are constantly faced with addressing social problems, which in many cases are caused by poor choices made when people were still in their youth. I have long believed that the first few years of a child’s life are critical to their future success. Starting our youth out in the right setting is critical to developing future citizens and a productive workforce. This means that youth need to have adequate food and shelter, exposure to reading and early education, and opportunities to see and develop a strong work ethic that inspires them to lead productive lives.

Youth enrichment programs like 4-H are doing a huge part in providing the programming, community and support needed to set young people on the right path. I want to do a “shoutout” to all the Nebraska Extension personnel, 4-H leaders who volunteer their time, Nebraska’s county agricultural societies who volunteer their time to manage the fairgrounds and coordinate the events, and the parents who see the value in getting their children involved at an early age to take part in these amazing programs.

If you have never gone to your local county fair, make this year your first. If you have not been there in a few years, go this year. I can assure you that there is something there for you to enjoy and it is a great opportunity to support our area youth. District 42 fair dates are as follows:

Perkins County Fair: July 18-23

Lincoln County Fair: July 20-24

Thomas County Fair: July 25-31

Hooker County Fair: July 31-Aug. 8

Logan County Fair: Aug. 9-13, 19-21

McPherson County Fair: Aug. 11-13

I hope to see you at the fair! You can also reach out to me at mjacobson@leg.ne.gov or 402-471-2729. I look forward to hearing about issues impacting you.