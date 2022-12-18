Sen. Matt Williams: An honor to serve District 36

Greetings, District 36! As I conclude my service in the Legislature, I want you to know that it has been an honor to serve as your senator over the past eight years. I’m humbled by the many times constituents have reached out, needing just a little help or direction. Over these years, we have worked hard to make a difference in the lives of all Nebraskans. It has not been an easy task, but with the help of great staff and family, we have helped move Nebraska forward.

A wise friend once told me that democracy works when you are willing to engage in thoughtful compromise. After eight years in the Legislature, I can tell you this is absolutely true. Each senator comes from a different background, geography and political philosophy. When we have listened to each other and found areas of agreement, we have found solutions that work. That is truly “thoughtful compromise.”

I live my life following a set of core values. The first core value is to recognize the importance of people in your success. Any success we achieved is the result of many people working together. Policy-making is a team sport. I have been blessed with a great staff in Lincoln and at home in Gothenburg. I’ve also had the good fortune to work with many other lawmakers who believe Nebraska and our people should always come first. I would also like to say a special thank you to my family for making the necessary sacrifices that allowed me to serve.

My second core value is to always conduct myself with a sense of responsibility. It seems simple, but it just means always doing what’s right! Policymaking is not easy. At the end of the day, we only have two buttons we can push each time we vote: a red button or a green button. There is no “maybe” button. I don’t make decisions because they are easy or popular. I make decisions because they are the “right” thing to do. During my eight years, I’m proud that I have never compromised my character or my integrity.

My final core value is to always strive for success. I have come to understand that human beings only react in one of three ways when faced with adversity. They quit, they blame, or they step up and accept the responsibility to work together for positive change. I challenge each of us to always step up and work together for positive change. We accomplished a great deal in the Legislature over the past eight years. Rather than reflect on the past, I choose to focus on the future. I always remind people not to let their memories of the past be more important than their dreams for the future. Join me in dreaming big!

Thank you again for your confidence in trusting me to be your senator. I pray you and your family have a blessed Christmas season.