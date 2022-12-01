Sen. Mike Jacobson: Dream big for future of Halsey camp

I mentioned last week that I will be working with Sen. Tom Brewer and all the interested parties to determine the future of the former State 4-H Camp that was destroyed by the Bovee Fire. Sen. Brewer and I are very focused on getting this facility replaced, either on the old site or adjacent to the old site. Any reconstruction would be built outside of the primary fire risk area. This week, I will be meeting with the head of the Nebraska Extension. My goal is to determine the extent to which the University of Nebraska and the 4-H Foundation are committed to rebuilding the facility and offer our help in get the necessary funding and support.

My fascination for this area started when I attended the 4-H camp as a young boy. Like many raised in other parts of the state, it was my first experience seeing the Nebraska Sandhills and seeing the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey, which has only recently been surpassed as the largest manmade forest in the world. The 4-H camp has played host to countless Nebraska residents over the years. In addition to hosting the camps for the 4-H program, the State 4-H Camp has also played host to the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) Camp, wedding receptions, family reunions, and corporate, artistic and nature retreats.

The uniqueness of the Sandhills and the Nebraska National Forest should not remain a secret. And I believe we can do more to draw in-state and out-of-state residents to District 42 if we are willing to take some risks. Just look at what has occurred with the Sand Hills and Dismal River Club golf courses. When the founders of the Sand Hills golf course chose a location off the beaten path to build a golf course where no one had gone before, many wondered if they were crazy. Yet, the first year it was opened, it was rated as one of the best in the world; memberships were sold out and a waiting list continues today. All too often we don’t dream big enough.

The trick to a successful venture is to have a destination, atmosphere and easy access. We already know the Sandhills and the Nebraska National Forest are two of our state’s greatest treasurers. If we rebuild with the right services and design, we can continue to grow the number of visitors to the Halsey area. Highways 2, 83, and 97 all provide good driving access to the area. In addition, the Thedford airport has a newly constructed concrete runway that is ideal for landing many corporate aircraft as well of smaller single engine piston aircraft. This airport could be a great asset for those coming to a new and improved conference facility located less than 20 miles away near Halsey. If the Lied Lodge can be successful at Nebraska City, why can’t a facility in the middle of the Nebraska Sandhills and next to a 90,000-acre national forest not also be a draw?

During my time as your District 42 state senator, I have been clear that I intend to bring more resources to our area. It begins with not allowing existing facilities to leave and get relocated elsewhere in the eastern part of the state. Along the campaign trail, I was asked what I will do as your state senator to bring economic growth to all areas of the district and not just North Platte. This is one example of how I believe we can grow our area. Amid the tragedy of the Bovee Fire, we have an opportunity to not only rebuild, but rebuild bigger and better than before.

I am committed to working with Sen. Brewer and anyone wanting to join the fight to make reconstruction of the State 4-H Camp a reality. If you are interested in helping with this effort, or have ideas for 2023 legislation, please reach out to me at mjacobson@leg.ne.gov or 402-471-2729 with your ideas. My door is always open!