Sen. Mike Jacobson: Meeting needs of our veterans

As Veterans Day approaches, I want to take an opportunity to highlight this critical but often neglected section of our population. Both my father and father-in-law served in the U.S. military in World War II and the Korean War, respectively. They were immensely proud of their service to our country. Today, there are approximately 16.5 million veterans in the U.S., a majority of whom are of the Vietnam War era and are men over the age of 75.

Because the bulk of our veterans are aging and the 2.5 million post-9/11 military veterans make up less than 1% of the population, it may be easier for younger generations to overlook the needs of our veterans. Furthermore, in the era of 24-hour news cycles and social media, it is easy for events like Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to fade into the background. However, threats to our democratic principles, fundamental freedoms and continued safety are ever-present. Our men and women in uniform are our first line of defense.

The military’s people and physical assets contribute significantly to Nebraska’s economy. Nebraska hosts over 100,000 veterans, as well as thousands of active duty and reserve military personnel. Offutt Air Force Base is the headquarters of the U.S. Strategic Command and the U.S. Air Force’s 557th Weather Wing and 55th Wing of the Air Combat Command.

The Nebraska Legislature continues to look for ways to welcome our military members and their families. In 2022, I voted to pass bills that reduced regulatory barriers so military spouses can transfer occupational licensing easily, increased access to state tuition assistance for members of the Nebraska National Guard and appropriated funds for important improvements at Offutt.

In addition to passing laws that directly benefit our local military, the Unicameral also provides indirect support to military personnel and veterans. For example, support of behavioral health services, veterans treatment courts, local health care and retirement facilities, job training and education, and much more help ensure our military and veterans have access to the services and opportunities they need to thrive in Nebraska.

Thank you to all of our service members and their families for the sacrifices they have made on behalf of our country. I hope everyone takes a moment on Nov. 11 to celebrate our veterans and consider the ways our military works every day to preserve our way of life.

If you have ideas for how the Legislature can support veterans and the military or would like to discuss any other issues impacting you, please feel free to reach out to me at mjacobson@leg.ne.gov or 402-471-2729. My door is always open!