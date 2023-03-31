The ongoing filibuster of every single bill in the First Session of the 108th Legislature is becoming a serious problem. We have important business the people of Nebraska expect us to accomplish. Our constitution requires us to pass a balanced budget during this session, and a voter ID law.

A record 820 bills were introduced this year; 107 of those bills are priority bills. As of this writing we are on day 54 of a 90-day session, and only two bills have reached the third and final stage of debate (“Final Reading”). Not a single bill has been passed into law. This is unprecedented in my time in the body. This situation will continue to deteriorate until decisive action is taken to modify our rules of debate. Time is running out.

Like a number of states, our rules are based on “Mason’s Manual of Legislative Procedure.” Every single word of the 87 pages of our rule book has been argued about and voted on since the first year as a Unicameral in 1937. Changing these rules should never be taken lightly. Our rules should be stable, but they should never stand still. This ongoing filibuster has made the need to change the rules something that is now self-evident to most of the senators in the body. No other legislature in the United States I am aware of allows one member to shut down the business of the people like we are seeing here. The Legislature has already adopted one rule change proposed by Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman, but new tactics will be necessary to make the Legislature productive.

The problem the Legislature faces is connected to Sen. Kathleen Kauth’s introduction of LB 574. This bill would outlaw “gender-affirming care” for children in Nebraska. This includes both surgical mutilation of functional body parts and hormones administered to delay puberty. Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh and others have decided that this bill is so objectionable to them that they will filibuster every single bill before the Legislature until LB 574 is dead. I believe this approach is a clear violation of our rules concerning “dilatory speech” used to deliberately delay debate.

At this stage of the session, it is obvious to the body that thoughtful and effective changes to our way of doing business are necessary to do the people’s work. We can no longer afford to waste any more time on conduct that violates rules we already have. I look forward to standing strong with the Speaker and my fellow senior senators in implementing the changes we need very soon.