Sen. Tom Brewer: Election sets stage for work ahead

Anyone who is registered to vote knows that Election Day 2022 has come and gone. This is true even if folks did not vote, because their mailboxes are no longer stuffed full of political mailers. Many of us stayed up late into the night on Election Day trying to discover who will be in positions of authority over the next several years. For legislators, the election coming to a conclusion means that we know more about the work we have ahead of us.

For one thing, now that the election is over, I know who I will be working with in the Unicameral when the Legislature convenes in January. We will have 15 new senators who are facing their first legislative session. Fourteen of those senators are now known. One more — a replacement for Sen. Mike Hilgers, who will resign to become our new attorney general — will be appointed sometime over the next two months. I am encouraged by what I have heard from a lot of these incoming senators, and I believe that we will have a productive 2023 session.

The fact that we now have our roster of senators means that my colleagues and I are now considering our choices for leadership within the body. We will have a new speaker to elect and committee leadership positions to fill. I will again be asking the other senators to entrust me with the chairmanship of the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee. I have already received a flurry of letters and emails from other senators who will be vying for their own leadership positions.

With the announced resignation of Clerk of the Legislature Patrick O’Donnell after some 44 years of service, we will also have to hire a new clerk for the first time since the 1970s. It is hard to say how the guidance from a new person in this role may change the proceedings of the body, but I suspect there will be some growing pains no matter how qualified our new hire is for the job.

Besides being informed of the voters’ hiring decisions on Election Day, as senators we also received some marching orders in the form of approved ballot questions. One in particular is Initiative 432, a constitutional amendment to require that voters present photo identification. We have debated this topic numerous times over the years, and the debate has always ended in a stalemate. The voters have now made the decision for us, and they spoke decisively: The initiative succeeded by a 2–1 margin.

However, the work on voter ID is not finished. As senators, we will have to craft legislation to give full effect to that constitutional change made by Nebraskans at the polls. Elections bills come to the Government Committee, and we have got to get this right so that we can conduct legal elections in Nebraska. My office is currently working with the secretary of state’s elections staff, other senators, voting rights advocacy organizations and many other stakeholders who will be part of this conversation. I look forward to getting that job done in the spring.