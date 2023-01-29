Sen. Tom Brewer: Explore nuclear power option

Since I came to the Legislature in 2017, one of the top priorities of the constituents of my district has been wind energy. They do not want to see the ecologically unique Sandhills destroyed with these monstrosities, and they most definitely don’t want to be neighbors to them.

This year I introduced Legislative Resolution 21. What this measure does is create a special committee of the legislature to study the way ahead and develop a plan to deploy small modular nuclear reactors in Nebraska at least 10 years from now. This technology requires a long time to build, so we need to set a course now and get the state headed toward this goal.

I don’t want this idea to turn into a debate about the environment. Whether or not man-made carbon-dioxide is destroying the planet is not the question we need to answer. I think everyone can agree that creating less man-made pollution for all the things we have to do to maintain our modern way of life is a very good thing. Reducing the pollution we create when we generate electricity is something that has received a lot of attention by our public power organizations. All of them have stated goals to be “carbon neutral” by some date in the future.

The course Nebraska is presently on will not achieve this goal. Covering the state in wind turbines and solar panels is not a suitable or feasible course of action for a host of reasons. The Southwest Power Pool stated in a hearing of the Natural Resources Committee recently that only one of eight wind turbines in their footprint actually make utility-scale power at any given moment. According to Warren Buffett, the only reason to build wind and solar is so private energy companies can make money off the federal income tax credit. I agree with him.

These systems make money for investors, but they are not a viable power solution for Nebraska. They tear apart the fabric of our small rural communities, to say nothing of their effect on wildlife and the health of the neighbors. Wind farms divide our communities and cause strife between citizens, but worst of all, they only make electricity about three days a week.

So let’s chart a new course for Nebraska, one we can all agree on. Nuclear power is a great option for Nebraska because it does not create any pollution. Nebraska is at a fork in the road. That is why I want to create this special committee and chart a new course for Nebraska. Let us choose nuclear power as our way ahead. Let it be the policy of our state that we are going to steer away from intermittent, unreliable, incredibly expensive wind and solar. We need to put Nebraska on this course because it takes a long time to build nuclear power. The new small modular reactors show great promise, but this technology is not mature, and will continue to evolve in the years ahead. Every journey begins with a first step. Let’s take it.