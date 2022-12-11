Sen. Tom Brewer: Much to accomplish at Capitol

The first session of the 108th Legislature is going to start in less than a month. Nebraska’s constitution says the Legislature “must” do two things. We must meet the first Wednesday after the first Monday in January, and we also must pass a two-year budget in the first session. This year, the people of Nebraska ratified a constitutional amendment on the ballot, so the Legislature has a third compulsory requirement we must pass this session: a law that implements voter ID. We cannot have another election in Nebraska until this law is signed by the governor.

We are going to welcome many new faces in very senior positions in the Legislature. A brand new lieutenant governor will preside over the body. A new speaker will be elected, along with several new committee chairpersons. The clerk of the Legislature is retiring after 44 years. The legal counsel for the executive board and the director of the fiscal office will also be replaced. Add to this mix 17 new senators, along with new legislative aides, administrative assistants and committee clerks. I do not envy the learning curve the new folks will face. The first year in the Legislature can be very challenging.

I think the election has given us a Legislature that is slightly more conservative. There are a number of pressing issues that have failed to pass by the slimmest of margins for several years. I think the 33 votes needed to overcome filibusters will finally be there for some of these issues. Bills to lower property taxes and reform how we fund our schools are a priority for the new governor. A school choice bill may make it to the floor and could pass this year. A myriad of property tax ideas will be introduced. I think my gun-rights bill to bring “constitutional carry” to Nebraska has a good chance of passing. I will introduce and prioritize this bill the first hour of the first day of session. We are going to see bills that provide the boards of our public power organizations with guidance and direction on their “decarbonization” goals and their use of “renewable energy.” Wind and solar typically make electricity more expensive and less reliable, not to mention how they tear apart our rural communities.

Last session was marked by more filibustering than I have ever seen. I think a lot of popular bills that would have passed last session died for lack of time on the agenda. I expect to see a number of these reintroduced by senators this session. I expect some bills addressing the issue of livestock and crop losses caused by wildlife to be introduced. I want to see legislation that encourages our Game and Parks Commission to improve our western Nebraska parks and recreation areas.

We have a lot of new people in really important jobs with a lot to do. I am anxious to get back in session and get some long overdue things done for the people of Nebraska.