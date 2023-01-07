Sen. Tom Brewer: Now is the time to rebuild 4-H camp

The first session of the 108th Nebraska Legislature has now begun. All the new and returning senators have been sworn in. The speaker and all the committee chairs have been elected, and now the process of staffing the committees is almost done. Bill introduction has started.

I have introduced my priority bill, which is LB 77. This is my constitutional carry bill that would allow concealed carry of weapons by law-abiding citizens. It’s wrong to force citizens to pay money to the government in order to exercise a constitutional right. Twenty-five states have already passed laws like this. Nebraska needs to be number 26.

One of my priority issues this session is the plan to replace the 4-H Camp lost in the Halsey forest fire this past summer. We recently attended a meeting between the University of Nebraska, the 4-H Foundation and the U.S. Forest Service. The course of action we ultimately pursue must include these three organizations because they share overlapping jurisdiction of the camp. Sen. Mike Jacobson also attended the meeting because the Halsey forest is now largely in his legislative district. He is very supportive of restoring the camp to something better than it was before. He has taken a leadership role in drafting the appropriations bill we will ultimately need to fund this project.

I am happy to report that in addition to Sen. Jacobson, everyone else at the meeting was also enthusiastically supportive of replacing the destroyed 4-H camp. Everyone was in agreement that the camp should be rebuilt bigger and better than ever. The discussion included a number of innovative ideas brought up by the group, like a public-private partnership to help ease the burden on the taxpayer.

I am very encouraged by this progress, and actually a little surprised. Any time you can get this many federal, state and private organizations all on the same page, you have accomplished something. I think the people have a good reason to be hopeful and look forward to the future ribbon-cutting of the “new” 4-H camp.

This year the Legislature has the funds to accomplish projects like these. I’m very concerned there will not be revenue for problems like this next year. We need to get this done this session. The last time state tax revenue took a downturn in 2017, we began the session in the red and had to cut over $1 billion in spending because our constitution requires the Legislature to pass a balanced budget, something the U.S. Congress should give a try.

In other news, our new governor was sworn in Thursday. I was happy to hear Gov. Jim Pillen’s speech on the floor of the Legislature where he called for “transformational tax reform.” He wants to overhaul how we pay for K-12 education in Nebraska and find a way to lower property taxes. I strongly encourage him to take a serious look at LB 79, Sen. Steve Erdman’s EPIC consumption tax bill. It is the “transformational” tax reform we should pass.