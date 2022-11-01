Sen. Tom Brewer: Raising minimum wage, will hurt, not help people

Initiative 433 will be on the ballot this coming Election Day. If the voters pass it, it will raise the minimum wage in Nebraska to $15 an hour by 2026. This has become the cause célèbre for many on the political left. I oppose initiative 433. I want the people of the 43rd District to understand where I stand on this issue.

Even though only about 3% of the workforce actually depends on a minimum wage job, raising the minimum wage hurts the very people it is designed to help. Every. Single. Time it is raised, the unemployment rate among young and unskilled workers goes up as small businesses are priced out of the labor market. The vast majority of new jobs are created in small businesses with less than 50 employees. It not only causes employers to not hire new employees and/or cut employees, the additional labor cost forces employers to find higher-skilled workers whose labor is actually worth the increased wage the government is forcing the business to pay.

This law of economics threatens the jobs of the young, unskilled workers lucky enough to still have one. Imagine being an employee who isn’t worth the higher wage? The government should not place any group of people looking for a job at a disadvantage, but that is what minimum wage laws do. Government increasing the minimum wage is an idea that is sold as something good for workers or minorities or (insert aggrieved-status group here). In truth, it hurts the most vulnerable in our society no matter how well-intentioned the proponents may be.

I don’t want to sound hard-hearted. I know how difficult it is to make ends meet these days with high taxes, soaring inflation, and high food and fuel prices. Yes, it is very hard to get by in life with just a minimum wage job. That said, cutting out the bottom rung of the employment ladder makes it harder for people to get on the ladder in the first place. A bad job is better than no job, and it is often the first step to something better. There is a lot of individual dignity to be found in getting up and going to work every day. We need more of that virtue, not less.

The country got along just fine without the minimum wage before 1938. It is destructive; it causes more poverty and hurts people. Nearly 60% of the working-age poor don’t even have a job. They don’t need a raise; they need a job, and they don’t need more impediments to finding one. If someone wants to sell their labor at a price less than the minimum wage, that choice should be left up to the person seeking the work and the business owner who has to sign the payroll every two weeks. I am for people, employees and employers alike, being able to make their own choices without government interference. I hope people vote NO on Initiative 433.