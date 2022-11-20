Sen. Tom Brewer: Speak out against R-Project

I am very saddened to report that I received a call in my office last week from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announcing Nebraska Public Power District’s plan to resume the permit process necessary to build the R-Project powerline through the Sandhills. I have strongly opposed this project from the day I was sworn into office in 2017, and I will continue to fight against it until my term expires. The project had been halted after a federal court ruled against it for failing to comply with federal environmental law.

NPPD will tell you the line is needed to help relieve congestion on Nebraska’s power grid and to help them balance the electrical load around the state. They will say the line is needed to provide a redundant way to move power around Nebraska in the event of downed lines. These are all very good reasons to build a power line that I do not object to.

The trouble is, these reasons are a smoke screen. They are subterfuge to conceal the main reason to build this power line. The chief purpose of the R-Project is to provide a connection to the power grid so hundreds of industrial wind turbines planned for the Sandhills can be built for a group of private investors.

I oppose this project because as planned, it will utterly destroy Nebraska’s globally unique Sandhills and leave a scar across the land that will not heal for generations. The ground along the route that recently burned will never recover if not given several years (and rain) to heal.

In 2012 there was a about the R-Project that included U.S. Fish and Wildlife, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, the Audubon Society, the Nebraska Crane Trust and the Sierra Club. Three routes were proposed. These groups opposed the route NPPD wanted, citing other routes utilizing existing utility corridors that should be used, where power lines and pipelines were already in a utility right of way. NPPD disregarded this advice because the route of the line must reach the best places to build a wind turbine. Routes that use existing utility corridors cannot achieve the true purpose of the line.

This project will kill whooping cranes. It cuts right across their main migration flyway. There is less than a thousand of these endangered birds left on Earth, yet NPPD steadfastly refuses to study the impact this power line will have on them. They know power lines are the leading killer of migrating cranes. They realize if this project was ever subjected to a proper environmental impact study, USFWS would never issue a permit for a bird this endangered — which is why NPPD refuses to study it.

Public power is a creature of the Legislature in Nebraska. They were created by the force of laws passed by our Unicameral. It is very clear to me their ability to use eminent domain to impose this failed green agenda on Nebraskans must be addressed this coming session.

USFWS will host two virtual public scoping meetings on Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. CST. Registration for the public meetings can be completed on the project website, and direct links to the virtual meetings will be posted on the project website the day prior. I strongly encourage Nebraskans interested in protecting our beautiful state to visit: https://www.regulations.gov/docket/FWS-R6-ES-2014-0048 and let your voices be heard.