Sen. Tom Brewer: Vaccine policy unjust to service members

Veterans Day is right around the corner. I normally write about how important it is for Nebraskans to take a moment to honor and remember our veterans on this special day.

Today I would like to use the occasion of Veterans Day to emphasize the terrific injustice being done to our service members over the Department of Defense’s vaccine mandate. It is destroying morale and combat readiness, to say nothing of what it is doing to countless military families. Our commander-in-chief, the secretary of defense and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff are deliberately weakening the national defense of the United States with this horribly failed policy.

The “vaccines” the military has ordered its members to take are not the same as the vaccines we grew up with. They do not prevent infection. They do not stop a person from spreading the virus. They do not moderate the symptoms of infection, and they have caused countless deaths and injuries in otherwise young, healthy people. Department of Defense regulations say troops cannot be forced to take an experimental medication. Title 10 and 32 of the U.S. code say this as well. The rushed process for approving these vaccines was obviously a mistake. The federal legislation to insulate the manufacturers from liability from these medicines constitutes an end run around these protections.

There was a time when senior commanders threatened troops with “non-judicial punishment” for refusing the vaccine. This is like a misdemeanor offense in civilian law. Service members could accept the punishment or demand a court-martial. More and more troops opted for the court-martial because they knew a jury of their peers would never vote to convict them. Because this tactic failed, senior commanders aren’t giving the troops their day in court anymore. They are just simply being discharged based on a one-page Secretary of Defense “memo” that ignores DoD regulations and U.S. federal law.

Service members are not being given “honorable” discharges. They are given a “general” discharge, meaning that they must pay back any GI Bill benefits they may have used, and they are also ineligible for certain veterans benefits. I cannot do anything about the horrendous injustice being done to the active duty military personnel stationed in Nebraska. That is a federal matter that state legislatures can do very little about.

I can, however, encourage the new governor to hire a new adjutant general of the Nebraska National Guard. This new leader should resist any call to discharge Nebraskans over this clearly failed and unlawful federal policy. Title 32 of the U.S. code clearly states that while at home in their state, the National Guard is under the command of the governor. Nebraska elected officials have the power to remind the marauding federal creature there are limits to what they can do to Nebraska’s sons and daughters serving in our state’s National Guard.

As Veterans Day approaches, it is my sincere hope and prayer that Nebraska’s new class of elected officials is willing to stand up and defend our troops.