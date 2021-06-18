Smith: Advocating for rural health care

Finally, the COVID-19 pandemic created new opportunities to expand access to care through telehealth. For instance, new flexibilities concerning originating and distant sites in particular have resulted in huge impacts on the ability of rural patients to connect with their providers. I have heard one story after another from Nebraskans about the benefits of these new flexibilities, especially in areas like mental and behavioral health, or management of chronic conditions. Unfortunately, without action, the majority of these flexibilities will expire at the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency. I encourage the Department of Health and Human Services to provide certainty for telehealth flexibilities to the patients and providers who have adopted telehealth during the pandemic.