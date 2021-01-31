Smith: Defending life more important than ever

Every year, the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision inspires countless Americans to gather in spirit to exercise their First Amendment rights and peacefully protest on behalf of the unborn. This annual spotlight on the pro-life movement is a reminder of the ever growing and inspiring movement, both across the country and here in our nation’s capital. Defending life in its earliest form is critical to the humanity of our society.

Over the past four years, President Donald Trump continuously worked to protect human life by implementing pro-life policies like Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance policy and appointing pro-life judges. With the Biden administration and Democrat control of both the House and Senate, now more than ever we must remain united in the fight for life. The pro-life movement has remained staunch in its efforts to defend the unborn, and I will actively continue these efforts throughout this new Congress with this administration.