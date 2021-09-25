Smith: Dems speed toward looming cliff

This week the House of Representatives passed a bill that would raise the debt limit to allow unlimited new spending through most of 2022 and provide short-term funding for the government until Dec. 3. The bill, which was passed on a party-line vote, now heads to the Senate without a bipartisan agreement in place to ensure passage. Meanwhile, Democrats’ primary focus remains their arbitrary deadline to ram through President Biden’s expansive tax and spending package. These factors are quickly colliding with economic reality.

Avoiding default and averting a government shutdown are in the best interest of our nation. However, Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to negotiate with Republicans.

It defies the purpose of the debt limit to simply allow the federal government to continue borrowing more money without doing anything to address the drivers of our deficit and debt. I also oppose suspending the debt ceiling for more than a year because doing so provides the time and spending capacity for Democrats to focus on more than $5 trillion in new federal spending.