Smith: Focusing on real solutions

Recent acts of senseless violence have reignited debate over the best way to protect our communities, and Americans are understandably outraged and concerned. The shootings at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and other devastating and unacceptable acts of violence across the country are heartbreaking. Americans should feel safe and secure, especially in schools and houses of worship. My heart breaks for the victims and their families and, as a father, I share their outrage.

While investigations into these horrific crimes are ongoing, a partisan approach to addressing violence will not unite our country. Finding solutions requires cooperation and common ground, but unfortunately, House Democrats have rushed forward with misguided proposals that would do little to make our country safer. Punishing law-abiding citizens won’t catch criminals, and partisanship will not prevent another tragedy.

To confront the issue effectively, we must advance bipartisan policies that address the root cause of violence in our communities. There are many areas in which this is possible. Certainly, we can reach a consensus to harden school security, expand access to mental health care, promote gun safety and training and improve sharing of crime-preventing information.

I am encouraged by the bipartisan talks happening across the Capitol in the Senate. For instance, among the solutions being discussed in Senate negotiations is improving the existing background check system for gun purchases. Typically, juvenile criminal and mental health records are inaccessible when the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducts a standard background check for firearm purchases for adults. Because of this, an individual who attempts to purchase a firearm after turning 18 could have a long juvenile record which might have raised concerns that would not be caught by the current system. Responsibly sharing such information could go a long way in keeping firearms out of the hands of dangerous young adults, without infringing on the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens.

I am also a co-sponsor of a House bill — the 21st Century NICS Act — which would permit the National Instant Criminal Background Check System to query the FBI’s National Data Exchange as part of a firearm-related background check. This increase in information sharing has bipartisan support, but the bill was not included in the package considered by the House this week. Likewise, I am also a co-sponsor of a bill — the Police Officers Protecting Children Act — which would increase school security measures by permitting on and off-duty law enforcement officers, as well as qualified retired officers, to carry concealed firearms on school grounds if permitted by the local school board. Unfortunately, this bill was also excluded from floor consideration this week.

Lawmakers can also work in bipartisan ways to ensure state and local governments have mental health resources to anticipate and intervene as early as possible in cases where individuals are in need of support. Alongside efforts to battle the mental health crisis, which has been made worse by the period of COVID-19 lockdowns, additional resources would go a long way to address the root causes of violence in our communities.

Much to my disappointment, the bills voted on in the House this week ultimately fall far short. I opposed the passage of both H.R. 7910, which would ban law-abiding 18- to 20-year-old adults from acquiring semi-automatic rifles and shotguns and even dictate how Americans must store firearms in their private residences, and H.R. 2377, which would authorize federal courts to issue “red flag” orders to seize firearms and ammunition from any individual on the wrong side of an accusation without due process. It’s a shame House Democrats are ignoring the focused, commonsense solutions put forward by House Republicans — bills which actually have a chance of passing the Senate.

Congress has a duty to uphold the Constitution while also promoting sensible policies to keep firearms out of the hands of dangerous people. We can and must make sure school districts have the resources they need to ensure children are safe in schools. There is room for agreement, but to gain my support, any proposal must be nonpartisan, well-considered, and uphold the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding Americans.