Smith: From employees to business owners

The greatness of the United States stems not just from the political and religious freedom protected by our Constitution, but also the economic freedom it protects, ensuring individuals have the greatest possible opportunity to benefit from their hard work, ingenuity and perseverance. Our state was built by homesteaders who were given the opportunity to build farms, businesses and communities, earning the land they worked on through sweat equity. The hardworking people of Nebraska, and the communities where they work together, are what makes our state so great.

You do not have to look any farther than Scottsbluff to see the positive impact of investing in people. Recently, I had the opportunity to tour Rodriguez Brothers Custom Processing, formerly Robinson Meat Processing, and meet Rigo, Edgar and Luis Rodriguez. These brothers came to Nebraska and began working at Robinson Meat Processing. When the time came in October for owner Curtis Robinson’s retirement, these brothers transitioned from employees to owners and took over the small business. This incredible story showcases how a hardworking family came here in search of a better life and can now provide others with the same opportunity, both in terms of more jobs and the services they provide to consumers as a small meatpacking operation.