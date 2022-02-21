Smith: President Biden ought to put down his pen

According to the National Association of Manufacturers, the average U.S. firm spends the equivalent of 21% of its payroll every year just to comply with government regulations. For context, the average manufacturing worker in the United States makes nearly $65,000 per year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and pays an estimated 15.2% of their income back out in federal, state and local taxes. If Congress attempted to double taxes on working families, it would be front-page news. Yet, every year regulations silently reduce employer payrolls by even more, and nothing is said about the cost to workers and small businesses.

Regulations play an important role in the health and safety of American workers and help prevent bad actors from putting our workforce and environment at unnecessary risk. However, it is equally important we balance the need for commonsense regulations against the devastating impact too much bureaucracy can have on Americans’ daily lives.

To restore this balance, I introduced bipartisan legislation to repeal a regulation which, if enforced, would interfere with patients and their doctors and make it harder for patients in rural areas to access health care when and where they need it most.