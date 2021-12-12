Smith: Protect unborn, respect parents in crisis

As the Supreme Court heard oral arguments this month for Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, attention to the rights of the unborn and laws regulating abortion soared. While there has been no shortage of speculation about the outcome and consequences of the case, there is good reason to believe this could be a landmark case for the pro-life movement.

The court’s ruling, expected early next summer, will not only impact the Mississippi law limiting elective abortion after 15 weeks of gestation, but could have implications for the fate of Roe v. Wade itself. Because the stakes are so high, this case has elevated concern and emotion in the hearts and minds of those on both sides. While I recognize this, I remain committed to protecting unborn children and respecting the challenges faced by abortion-vulnerable mothers and fathers.