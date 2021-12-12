Smith: Protect unborn, respect parents in crisis

As the Supreme Court heard oral arguments this month for Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, attention to the rights of the unborn and laws regulating abortion soared. While there has been no shortage of speculation about the outcome and consequences of the case, there is good reason to believe this could be a landmark case for the pro-life movement.
The court’s ruling, expected early next summer, will not only impact the Mississippi law limiting elective abortion after 15 weeks of gestation, but could have implications for the fate of Roe v. Wade itself. Because the stakes are so high, this case has elevated concern and emotion in the hearts and minds of those on both sides. While I recognize this, I remain committed to protecting unborn children and respecting the challenges faced by abortion-vulnerable mothers and fathers.
As a member of the Congressional Pro-Life Caucus, I have been especially concerned about both President Biden’s and House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro’s stated intent to remove the Hyde Amendment from spending bills starting this year. For decades, the Hyde Amendment has been included in annual spending bills with bipartisan support, blocking government funding from being used to pay for abortions. In addition to co-sponsoring legislation to permanently codify the Hyde Amendment, I also co-sponsored the recently introduced Conscience Protection Act, which would protect health care providers from retaliation if their moral or religious convictions prevent them from performing abortions.
Exactly how the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health will impact protections for the unborn remains to be seen, but even if Roe v. Wade is completely overturned the fight to protect innocent life will not be over. States would still be able to allow abortions in their jurisdictions, and there are signs that states like California could become sanctuary states for abortion access. To ensure full protection for the unborn, Congress must continue to work to safeguard survivors of abortion and recognize an individual’s constitutional right to life under the 14th Amendment.
Our laws must protect the lives of those who are unable to protect themselves. I remain committed to ensuring respect for human life continues to be a cornerstone of public policy. We need to extend options for women through health services, material resources, development classes, counseling, as well as support for families and fathers alike. Those who consider abortion deserve our care and compassion, and those who suffer from it are in need of our protection.