Smith: The original American jobs plan

Last week President Joe Biden delivered his first address to a joint session of Congress. He began by acknowledging the success of the COVID-19 vaccine development under the previous administration while touting its rollout under his own. Getting as many Americans as possible vaccinated is a key to reopening and rebuilding the economy across our country, and we should rightfully be proud of how quickly American ingenuity led to this lifesaving development. Unfortunately, Biden’s remarks then moved on to his so-called American Jobs Plan, his wide-ranging proposal that is being sold as an effort to rebuild our infrastructure and get Americans back to work. While I have broad concerns about the size and scope of the president’s spending plans, I am most concerned that he is working rapidly to unwind many of the accomplishments, like regulatory and tax relief, which had our economy at record highs prior to COVID-19.