Smith: US must continue to stand with Israel

Since 1948, Israel has been an important ally of the United States. Unfortunately, Israel has also endured a great deal of conflict with those who seek its destruction in the Middle East. Last weekend marked the 55th anniversary of Yom Yerushalayim, or Jersusalem Day, a celebration of the liberation of the city of Jerusalem from the forces of six of Israel’s aggressing neighbors during the Six Day War in 1967.

Today anti-Israel sentiment continues to threaten this crucial partner with whom our nation collaborates significantly on defense, intelligence and trade. Sadly, the Biden administration and House Democrats have worked to undermine the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. In defiance of Israel’s sovereignty over its capital, the Biden administration has also promised to reopen a consulate to Palestine in Jerusalem. Last November I joined 200 House Republicans in a letter to President Biden opposing the administration’s proposal to reopen the U.S. consulate general to Palestine in Israel’s eternal capital, Jerusalem.

I am also a co-sponsor of the Upholding the 1995 Jerusalem Embassy Law Act, which would reinforce a unified U.S. embassy in Jerusalem by prohibiting the redirection of funds for the U.S. Embassy to the state of Israel to a U.S. Embassy, consulate general, legation, consular office or any other diplomatic facility for anyone besides Israel in Jerusalem.

In addition to moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem in 2019 — through diplomatic efforts led by President Trump and his administration — I am pleased the United States has demonstrated significant progress in strengthening our ties with Israel and improving Israel’s relationships with their neighbors through the Abraham Accords, a series of agreements in which Israel normalized diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.

Building off that progress, this week Israel and the United Arab Emirates signed a free trade agreement to remove tariffs on nearly all bilateral trade. If ratified, it would be the most comprehensive trade deal between Israel and an Arab country.

However, concerning reports continue to emerge regarding Iran’s nuclear program, and President Biden’s misguided attempts to reenter the deeply flawed 2015 JCPOA agreement indicate Israel’s enemies remain a serious threat. Furthermore, the Chinese embassy in Israel has reportedly pressured Israel to avoid deepening ties and recognition of the independence of Taiwan.

As the strongest democracy in the Middle East, Israel is a special partner to the U.S. Our shared values and interests should be celebrated and used to strengthen our ties. I will continue working to maintain a strong relationship with Israel to help bring peace and stability to the people of the Middle East.