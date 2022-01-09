Steele: A bit of old, and some new

As we throw one year out and bring another in, I am sure that we all make some kind of resolution to help improve our approaching year and still thank the Lord for getting us through the previous year. Some years are harder than others, but this past year is one that I think most of us are just so thankful to get through it and move on.

The photo this week is a combination of old things along with a few new items. I think when we all get to pondering our last few years, we will all agree that our way of life as well as our handling every day chores, etc., have all changed drastically. I do believe that we all need to just take a few moments — maybe even take a step back or two — and then just let it all go. Yes, just let it go. Most of us have had major illnesses or money set backs or maybe a loss of a dear loved one. Naturally, the latter named loss is the bigger one of our whole lives, for sure.

Let us all step back and remember an awesome or good time with the loss we are handling at this moment and please try to remember all the great times with that special someone and keep them tucked away tight in our hearts forever. Our memories are our biggest and best keepsakes that God hands to us and we need to keep them in a safe place at all times.