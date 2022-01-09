Steele: A bit of old, and some new

As we throw one year out and bring another in, I am sure that we all make some kind of resolution to help improve our approaching year and still thank the Lord for getting us through the previous year. Some years are harder than others, but this past year is one that I think most of us are just so thankful to get through it and move on.
The photo this week is a combination of old things along with a few new items. I think when we all get to pondering our last few years, we will all agree that our way of life as well as our handling every day chores, etc., have all changed drastically. I do believe that we all need to just take a few moments — maybe even take a step back or two — and then just let it all go. Yes, just let it go. Most of us have had major illnesses or money set backs or maybe a loss of a dear loved one. Naturally, the latter named loss is the bigger one of our whole lives, for sure.
Let us all step back and remember an awesome or good time with the loss we are handling at this moment and please try to remember all the great times with that special someone and keep them tucked away tight in our hearts forever. Our memories are our biggest and best keepsakes that God hands to us and we need to keep them in a safe place at all times.
Everything in that photo is a bit much to try to tackle in one article, but I do want to stress to everyone that every little thing in this photo today has a story to tell. And I am the only one that probably knows those stories. But that is OK. We all have special thoughts and memories that we can tuck back in to the depth of our hearts and our minds. We can bring them forward any time we want to — we can relive those moments, or we can just pass over them very quickly. Whichever is the better way for each individual person. We are allowed to do that. We can sort out, throw out or keep them forever — no matter what.
Just as we clean off our kitchen cupboards and put things away into our cabinets for future use, we can do that with our beautiful memories and pull them out of that cupboard anytime we want to. I am praying that for most of us, we are off to a good start or a new beginning this 2022 New Year, and only we can determine and make it happen. Just like going through our coat closet or our bedroom closets and sort through what may fit you this very moment or — like myself — I have several different sizes hanging in my closet and I am totally hoping I can get back to some of those sizes once again. Making New Year’s resolutions is one way to do it — oh, yeah — but another way is actually making a beginning towards our achievement for the 2022 year we are now in to making a difference, or at least setting goals so maybe we can reach them easier than we thought.
With my antiques and the antique shop I am in today, I want to keep it up a bit better than I did last year. I want to move things around and restyle or even eliminate a few pieces entirely — which means bringing them home and starting anew. But I really don’t have the energy for that nor the space here in my apartment to do that within reason. So maybe I would just be better off to leave things well enough alone and rearrange a small area at a time. Maybe a better solution than trying to handle the whole booth entirely at one time. I can attest to the fact, however, that the booth would probably look better. But I have so many showcases and they are probably going to stay right where they are for now, anyway, but I can certainly rearrange their contents.
Every time I do make it into the shop, I try to switch around a few items that have been sitting on the front showcase and put them back on a shelf and bring something else towards the front. That is a quick and easy way to make my space look a bit different. However, if someone has just been in recently and is returning to pick up something that they had seen just a few days ago and was wanting it, my moving it to another location may have just made it more difficult for a prospective buyer. But then again, while they are busy looking for a certain item they may also see something that they may like even more than the original antique/collectible that they had seen before.
Antiquing — I love this word. How I love to go antiquing. Looking for new or old inventory, or maybe even just dragging another box of my stuff from the storage area and sorting through another box. Almost like Christmas all over again. Well almost, anyway. But I do have to admit nowadays that this old girl is having a very hard time remembering things — like, when I do open a new box, I say to myself, “Self, where in the world did I pick this up from?” And I probably end up answering myself by “I have no idea, old lady.” And then it is like does it really matter anyway. It’s cute and it is going into the shop today.
And that folks, is one of my most fun reasons why I do what I do.
Over 50 years of antiquing and collecting. My youngest son was carried in a carrier when I went to my first auction — and I set it down on the ground to look through a box of dinnerware — dinnerware that matched my beautiful Desert Rose Franciscan dishes. I still feel bad that I out bid another young lady who was wanting it also — but I guess that is why we call it an auction. You can start wherever you want to but the bidding might go a bit higher than we expected it to. And that is why it is called a bidding war. I hate to call it a “war” because I do not like wars, but it is supposed to be a fun war of sorts! One wins — many others may lose. However, they all have a chance at it and it just depends on what you may want to pay for it.
Definition of auction: “A publicly held sale at which goods are sold to the highest bidder.” I guess those few words explains pretty well. “Highest bidder” — not necessarily the one with more money, just maybe the one who wants it the most and is willing to give up a few other necessities for the rest of the month until the next pay day kind of bidder. And I have been there a few times — probably more than just a few times, actually. But as I started knowing and recognizing people along the way, it was very difficult for me to bid against someone I knew or even a friend standing right beside me.
Funny world we live in. We learn as a small child to “share our toys” and “share our food” but where was it ever said that we had to share that one certain item we really really wanted to buy at an auction many miles away from home? Who in the world made up that silly rule, anyway. However, on my behalf, when you saw this old gal really concentrating and trying to block everyone else out all around me — even my best friend standing right next to me — then you know that the “old gal” is definitely in her “zone” and wanting that item pretty badly. Sounds selfish, right? I guess it is or was. I do not go to many auctions any more just for that one special reason — I hate to bid against anyone I know.
So, I would rather go shopping at yard sales or even other antique shops. At a shop, I will probably pay a bit more for an item I want to buy in order to resell it my booth — but sometimes, it just saves a lot of, may I just say, nightmares down the road for this old girl. Conscience steps in quite heavily in my brain — even worse today than it did years ago. But, that is OK. There will be something else down the road that I will find to buy and put into my booth and I will be just as happy. Well, maybe it might take me a bit to get over what I lost at the auction, but if it was a friend, I can smile about it later.
Money, money, money — the evil of all possessions not really, but it does make a difference when you are at an auction. And talking about auctions, I wish you all well on your next auction extravaganza and may you buy wisely and love what you pay for. Now with the internet and so many other learning methods available to us all — buying, shopping, auctioning, whichever way you prefer — to find and buy your precious keepsakes along the way, I hope you will find many treasures worth keeping throughout this new year and for many other years down the road.
When hunting down your favorite collectibles/antiques, I wish you many happy hours with friends and loved ones by making beautiful memories on your next buying trip. And please tell Rob and Cori “Hi” for me and that you read my column in the Telegraph and you just “had to stop by and take a look!” The shop is located at 108 E. Fifth St. here in North Platte, just half a block east of the beautiful Prairie Arts Center. So convenient to take a look at both the Prairie Arts Center AND the CR Rustics Antique Mall. Lots of restaurants and shopping places for all you may be looking for and more.
I have lived most of my life in the North Platte area — though I may have moved a bunch of times as my kids will vouch and others who have helped me move (mentioned many times that I have way too much stuff to move). But, I lived in a beautiful large home for a few years and then an apartment and most of my things were in storage — and then another big house and now in an apartment once again. But, I have lots of pretty little things all around me and I have a story behind every single one of them.
Happy New Year, everyone. And may you all be safe, well and very happy in this new year that God has handed over to us. Hope to see you all next week — same place, same newspaper and same pretty little town!