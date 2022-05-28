Steele: A bit of vintage throughout

I said I would never do this, but here I am — yes I took a whole collage of items and threw them together for my column this week. I may have actually done a similar thing a long time ago. These items sit in my front hallway, my “corner of memories,” which means a whole lot to me. I have photos of my family members — some still here with us and many of them are now in Heaven — I have a beautiful vintage rocker and matching footstool — which I have talked about before in my articles — and so many other items which I hope I will be able to identify a bit clearer as I am writing this article this evening (Tuesday, actually).

The beautiful large painting with the cross at the very top of my photo is a painting actually purchased for me for Christmas one year from my son Scott and family. It was painted by another member of the Steele family, so it will be treasured forever and ever in my home. And it will be passed on to Scott’s family later down the road.

I love special gifts like this as they keep memories alive and mix in a whole lot of love along with it. You can about half of another work painted by my brother many years ago. I purchased it at a Friends of Buffalo Bill auction and have treasured it since.

The beautiful brocade and velvet rocker with a footstool I received from another friend whose mother had passed away and she thought I would love having it — and I do. Tremendously so. Also to the right of the rocker is a standing fireplace screen which is also handmade and is over a hundred years old or more! A vintage metal trunk possibly used for important papers or parts of a car for repairs many years ago. I am still trying to dig up more information on it. I love the way they have painted the design on it, and it will be a keeper for many more years to come as well.

The very end of my maple dry sink is showing on the left side. I wrote a column on it alone several months ago, but thought it might be fun to show how I decorate it and use it. I have placed a very old floor lamp with vintage lamp shade alongside — with photos of loved ones I have lost through the years displayed on the glass top of the dry sink. There are also many figurines and tokens from friends, etc.

Just an example of how someone can use various vintage items for decoration or to make them feel important along with photos of lost family members and friends. My mother always told me to not ever expect her to dust my house if I got sick because she would not be able to do it all. I would just laugh and say that a little dust just makes it feel even a bit older. But I do turn the floor lamp on every evening and enjoy looking at all my photos before I shut down for the night. It means a lot to me and every single item in that corner has a special story to tell.

Why do we collect what we do? I think most of us collect something that reminds us of someone or something very special in our lives, and I feel that it makes it all even more personal to me throughout the years. When I lived in a much larger home a few years back, I had all of this displayed so much better and not quite so compressed. But I still enjoy my antiques and collectibles and I am glad I can have them close by — for awhile longer anyhow.

Sometimes I think it makes us feel better to have our photos and items sitting out where we can enjoy them. I walk past these many times during each day, and I almost always stop and take a closer look at something that catches my eye. In a small apartment, sometimes it is difficult to keep collecting things absolutely — but I don’t bring in many new items anymore. I want something with a story — I want it to “talk” to me. I want it around me so it will bring back good memories — and maybe a few tough ones too.

I hope that whoever may be reading my columns each week will be able to understand where I am coming from. We make a lot of memories, especially an old gal like myself, and we love having those memories and maybe a few special items to help us remember what our lives were like when we were younger. Good memories, mostly, of course — but the others are called “life” memories. Tough memories along with the good.

I truly believe that everyone has a few special treasures sitting around their homes. That is what makes a home: The special moments in our lives sometimes need an actual thing to trip the trigger of our memory for us to relive those certain moments. And I do think that many of my things sitting around help me do just that.

I feel warmer with certain things sitting near by — maybe on my coffee table where I have lots of framed photos of kids, grandkids and now great-grandkids. Maybe certain things I have hanging on my wall might trigger a certain moment in time when I was with friends or family and I was scouting out places to shop for things to buy for resale. I have to admit, sometimes it gets very hard for me to sell something if it has a personal story to tell. But I do realize also, that we cannot keep everything that we find. But I think there are times when I try really hard to keep it all.

Just a quick heads up to everyone: The CR Rustic Antiques Mall is running strong. They are full of beautiful things to buy. They have all kinds of supplies to fix up just about anything in your home or make it yourself. And they are right there where you can ask Corey or Rob any question you may have about their paints and stencils and all kinds of supplies. Please take the time to check out the antique mall at 108 E. Fifth St. here in North Platte. It is a busy time of year for everyone, but they will take the time to help answer your questions or they will find someone who can.

Take care and be safe everyone as Memorial Day is just around the corner. Please don’t forget to place a flower on an unidentified grave at Fort McPherson when you drive through to decorate family graves or to just look at the beautiful sight. It definitely is worth the drive to view this gorgeous piece of history. With flags flying and flowers placed so carefully on the headstones, it is a site that everyone — young or old — will never ever forget. Drive safely this weekend and “slow down to smell the roses.” Take care and be safe.