Steele: A bushel basket full of flowers

As most of you already know, this Judy had a big number birthday recently. And I had so many friends and family send me floral bouquets and cards and cards and more cards. I was one very happy “old” lady to receive so many birthday gifts — just the cards alone meant so much, and family took me out for lunch and others stopped by on Saturday, the 14th and wished me “happy birthday” in person. I was overwhelmed. My kids put the announcement in the paper. Naturally, it was a surprise when I started receiving cards from friends, family and acquaintances I have made through my many years of antiquing also. It was a fun day, actually a very fun week — and now it is turning into a month of celebration still!
But I have never ever received a bushel basket of flowers before for my birthday. Dearest friends in the country where I lived most of my life (many years ago, it seems like now) — this family is more like close relation than just friends, definitely — but they “got my goat” for sure when she hand-delivered them to the antique shop (CR Rustic Antique Mall) here in town (108 E. Fifth St.) and surprised me with this beautiful basket of flowers.
Naturally, I have them outside getting lots of sunshine as they are actually flowers planted in an old fashioned wooden bushel basket with wire handles. I know it may be a new basket, but just like the old ones of yesterday. But the amazing part is the different kind of flowers mixed in with each other. It was one of my most favorite and special gifts ever. Now wait a minute — I received several others also and they were all absolutely beautiful and such a surprise — but I just could not get over getting a bushel basket full of flowers.
I hope the photo shows off the arrangement well — I am a lousy photographer some days — but I think you will get the idea. I not only got lots of cards in the mail but many were hand-delivered to me at the shop that day and then I just kept getting more and more through the mail — I really got spoiled with the attention and I just want to thank everyone who sent me a card, stopped by in person to say “Hi,” called me or took me out for lunch. And it just goes on and on and on. I will not list everyone, of course, today in my column who did something extra special for me but I am sending out notes to most of you, eventually, thanking you for your time for calling or sending me a card or just plain stopping by to see us at the antique mall. The owners Corey and Rob Derbyshire, who own the shop and have opened up a fun and growing antique mall here in North Platte, are right downtown in amongst all the stores and parking is great with front and back door parking and right off Highway 30 and U.S. Highway 83. It’s so very easy to find. They also surprised me with cake and balloons and lots of Hershey candy bars. I have enough chocolate now to probably get me through the winter months. (Well, almost enough! The way I love chocolate, it may get me to Christmas!)
Getting back to my flowers in a basket: I just pray I can keep them blooming through the winter months so I can continue to enjoy them all year long. Time will tell — if anyone has any special advice, please give me a holler or send me a note at P.O. Box 688, North Platte, NE 69103-0688. I just wanted to share the picture with everyone and tell you once again how fun the day was — and still is.
I had forgotten how big a bushel basket actually is. I used to have a big garden and I would usually haul my tomatoes to the house with the boys’ little red wagon. Put them on the brick patio so they could finish ripening or sit there till I got to the canning part. I always pressure canned my tomatoes and they were oh so good all winter long in my chili soup, goulash or just right out of the jar. Sometimes I really do miss my garden — but other times my back tells me I am done with that part of my life. However, I still plant flowers in my little rock garden spots in the back and front of my apartment. The neighbors may think I have a few too many, but I just love flowers. And yes, I am a bit sad when late fall or an early frost will eventually kill them but some I bring into the house and start over with them next spring or I just have to let them go out with nature’s plan and pick up again where I left off in the fall to springtime.
The basket reminds me of days past. I used to buy peaches to can also, but they would usually come in smaller boxes, like a “lug” size or whatever. We had sour cherries on our little trees in the back yard so I would freeze them for making pies later in the winter time. We did have a couple of small peach trees but did not produce quite enough fruit so I would finish out my gardening supply of food with buying a few lugs in Sutherland. Anyway, definitely sweet memories. Maybe not so much at the time, but lots of work, however well loved when it came to the eating part. I even remember when the boys’ grandpa John would bring a small box with him every time they came out for supper or a birthday party for someone. And naturally, I would see him head for the basement with his box to refill his stash at home. It was definitely a compliment to me in more ways than I could ever say. I wasn’t too bad of a cook back then, but nowadays this old girl would rather eat out then do much cooking. When I did cook, I loved it. Also I need to mention just one more thing — I was told my homemade french onion soup with croutons and melted mozzarella cheese on top was not too bad either. The family that gave me the flowers in the bushel basket reminds me of those times when we do get together. Thank you again, Don and Chris and family. It was truly an amazing day.
Making memories and looking back on them are the most treasured “antiques” or “collectibles” that were ever made. I am sure most of you who are reading my article this week will totally understand where I am coming from. Please make those special times with family and friends even more memorable by getting together even more often to make more wonderful memories.
Oh, and by the way, I have my basket of flowers outside right now but they will be coming in at night if we get a frost warning. I hope I can keep them going inside during the winter months so I can enjoy them all year long. And I just want to thank the CR Rustic Antique Mall (Corey and Rob Derbyshire) once more for the lovely afternoon. And family took me out for lunch and we celebrated several times. I wonder how much longer I can keep celebrating this milestone? I will try as long as I possibly can. But seriously, I do want to thank everyone who reads my columns on a weekly basis or maybe you are reading it for the first time — please drop me a card at P.O. Box 688, North Platte, NE 69103-0688 in care of me, Judy D. Steele. I would love to hear from you and maybe you have some article topics you might want to see in this column. Let me know and give me some topic ideas. And I will see what I can do. Also, just a quick reminder, I am still having my What's It Worth antique or collectible classes from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday evenings at the Good Life on the Bricks. Please bring one item only or an extra piece in case we have a small class, but wrap it carefully as I do not want anything getting broken because you brought it to my class.
Take care everyone, and thanks again for taking the time to read my articles. Please watch next week for a different topic or two. Stay safe and be aware of what you may have just sitting in your basement and you don’t know what it really is or what it is worth. Bring it to my class on Tuesdays and we will try to find out for you. Be safe and see you next week.