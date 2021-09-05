Steele: A bushel basket full of flowers

I hope the photo shows off the arrangement well — I am a lousy photographer some days — but I think you will get the idea. I not only got lots of cards in the mail but many were hand-delivered to me at the shop that day and then I just kept getting more and more through the mail — I really got spoiled with the attention and I just want to thank everyone who sent me a card, stopped by in person to say “Hi,” called me or took me out for lunch. And it just goes on and on and on. I will not list everyone, of course, today in my column who did something extra special for me but I am sending out notes to most of you, eventually, thanking you for your time for calling or sending me a card or just plain stopping by to see us at the antique mall. The owners Corey and Rob Derbyshire, who own the shop and have opened up a fun and growing antique mall here in North Platte, are right downtown in amongst all the stores and parking is great with front and back door parking and right off Highway 30 and U.S. Highway 83. It’s so very easy to find. They also surprised me with cake and balloons and lots of Hershey candy bars. I have enough chocolate now to probably get me through the winter months. (Well, almost enough! The way I love chocolate, it may get me to Christmas!)